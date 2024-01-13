Chelsea 1-0 Fulham: Post-Match Player Ratings

Chelsea put Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough behind them by returning to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over West London rivals Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to break down Fulham in the first half despite a dominant display. That was until defender Issa Diop gave away a spot kick late in the half for a foul on Raheem Sterling which was calmly converted by Cole Palmer.

The home side continued to create chances in the second half and hit the post on two occasions. Meanwhile, Marco Silva's men pushed for an equaliser but it was Chelsea who held on for a narrow win.

Djordje Petrovic - 8

Serbian goalkeeper Petrovic had another excellent game between the sticks and played a vital role in preserving the three points for the Blues. A most notable moment came in the first half when he saved a shot from Harry Wilson at the backpost.

Malo Gusto - 6

Gusto struggled in the first half with many crosses into the box going astray and was fortunate to have avoided a red card for a foul on Willian. However, he was much better after the restart and managed to create opportunities for the Chelsea frontline.

Axel Disasi - 4

It proved to be another performance to forget for Disasi, who was clumsy at times and struggled to deal with crosses into the box.

Thiago Silva - 7

The Brazilian stalwart continues to be a key part of the Chelsea defence and did well to keep the Fulham attack quiet and ultimately help the Blues to three points.

Levi Colwill - 7

Question marks have been raised over Pochettino playing Colwill at left-back but the defender put in a good performance, getting forward at times whilst also putting in a solid defensive display.

Enzo Fernandez - 8

Chelsea's World Cup winner dominated in the middle of the park, winning the ball back as well as delivering some brilliant crosses into the box. He did try and get himself on the scoresheet but was unable to trouble the goalkeeper.

Moises Caicedo - 7

There was nothing special from Caicedo against Fulham but despite that, the Ecuadorian had a good game in midfield and did his job when required.

Conor Gallagher - 7

Also putting in a solid shift was Gallagher, who was commanding in midfield. The captain came close on two occasions and nearly sealed the victory but was unlucky as his trivela effort hit the post.

Cole Palmer - 9

Despite making a shaky start to the game, Palmer more than made up for it by scoring the winning goal with a well-taken penalty. After scoring, it went uphill from that point onwards and was brilliant on the ball, helping Chelsea push forward.

Armando Broja - 5

Broja showed signs of promise but in the end, it was a disappointing performance as the Albanian international struggled in front of goal. Luckily, it didn't prove costly for the Blues.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Sterling struggled to make an impact in front of goal and strayed offside at times. He did come close in the second half when his header hit the post but nothing else of note aside from that.

Noni Madueke - 6

The young winger came on midway through the second half and almost scored but his shot was caught by Leno.

Ben Chilwell - 6

In his first game back since returning from a hamstring injury, Chilwell came on to help see out the win and did exactly that.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Gilchrist - N/A

Both came on to play the closing stages but neither could make a real impact on the game.

Bernd Leno - 7

Leno has been a brilliant acquisition for Fulham since their return to the top flight and had a good game despite not having too much to do. He couldn't do anything about Palmer's penalty but was able to keep the score at just 1-0.

Kenny Tete - 7

A solid performance from Dutch full-back Tete, who did brilliantly to keep Sterling quiet whilst also pushing forward for the Whites.

Tosin Adarabiayo - 6

Having played in the Manchester City academy, Adarabiayo played well in defence but nothing too special.

Issa Diop - 5

A tough afternoon for the Frenchman, who gave away the winning penalty for a clumsy foul on Sterling. Despite that, he still had a good game alongside Adarabiayo at the back.

Antonee Robinson - 7

Despite being on the losing side, American international Robinson was very good going forward and found Harry Wilson at the backpost in the first half with a delightful cross which nearly resulted in an assist.

Joao Palhinha - 6

Portuguese midfielder Paulhinha was good in midfield but struggled against the likes of Enzo and Caicedo.

Tom Cairney - 6

Club captain Cairney was able to help create chances and missed a chance to score in the first half. However, in the end, he offered very little.

Harry Wilson - 7

Wales winger Wilson came closest to scoring for Fulham but was denied by a superb save by Petrovic. He was a threat down the right-hand side but was unable to help put the ball in the back of the net.

Andreas Pereira - 7

Formerly of Manchester United, Pereira excelled in attack for Marco Silva's side and had chances to score. The most notable chance was from a free-kick in the second half which was just off-target.

Willian - 6

On another Stamford Bridge reunion, both sets of supporters were chanting his name as he combined well with Robinson down the left and missed a free-kick late on.

Raul Jimenez - 4

Mexican striker Jimenez was kept at bay by the Chelsea defence and did very little to test Petrovic. He came close on 73 minutes but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

Bobby Decordova-Reid - 5

Decordova-Reid failed to make an impact off the bench aside from winning the odd free-kick.

Timothy Castagne - 5

Right-back Castagne replaced Tete in the second half but was unable to emulate the Dutchman's performance.

Rodrigo Muniz - 6

Muniz managed to win his side a free-kick in the latter stages and looked the most threatening out of the four changes made by the Cottagers.

Sasa Lukic - 4

The final change from Silva saw Lukic introduced but the Serb offered very little to Fulham.