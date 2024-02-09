There could be a lot of ‘first time since’ remarks at the Etihad Stadium when Manchester City host Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

For the first time since last May, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will likely start a home game together. And for the first time since November, Pep Guardiola’s team could return to the Premier League summit.

Although City might only regain top-spot for a few hours with leaders Liverpool hosting Burnley later in the day, the hope amongst the City faithful will be that — along with Haaland and De Bruyne — it becomes a more permanent feature over the coming months of the title run-in.

For now, City remain two points behind with a game in hand, a home game against Brentford on February 20, but have their chief creator and goalscorer rested and ready to fire.

Haaland started his first game since early December in Monday’s 3-1 win over Brentford and assisted one of Phil Foden’s three goals. Whereas, De Bruyne has provided an assist in all but one of his five appearances since returning to action after a five-month lay-off due to surgery.

The Belgian has wasted no time in getting back up to speed and has now been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 league games.

For the Etihad crowd to welcome back their two star players at this juncture of the season is seen as key, not only in the Premier League but also with FA Cup and Champions League titles to defend over the course of the next few months.

“When one player scores 60 goals it helps you to win games. When you have a player with a thousand million assists and goals it helps you win games. You don’t have to study at Harvard or Yale to understand that,” Guardiola quipped.

Getty: Vice Mignott

It is usually at this time of year that his team click into gear and go on a run towards silverware. Guardiola’s hand is also strengthened by the recent returns of John Stones and Manuel Akanji meaning the City manager has a fully fit squad to choose from.

City have not lost ground despite key absences

City may have lost three league games this season — one more than Liverpool but one fewer than third-placed Arsenal, who are currently level on points with Guardiola’s side — but they remain top of the pile when it comes to a whole range of other statistics, including goals scored.

With Haaland and De Bruyne back and in tandem, City appear well-placed to vie for a record fifth-straight league title. It should not be underestimated what impact the refreshed and revitalised duo could have from here on in.

Haaland’s goalscoring underpinned City’s Treble campaign and De Bruyne has the ability to turn a game with his supreme skill, as he demonstrated in his first game back when he came off the bench to score and assist, sending City to a 3-2 victory away at Newcastle United.

For City to still be in contention for three trophies despite not having Haaland and De Bruyne for long periods shows how Guardiola has utilised his squad and prevented ground from being lost.

Foden has stepped up in the pair’s absence, and ensuring he continues his fine form in the final third as they return to action should be a priority for Guardiola. Julian Alvarez has also played his part to keep the City machine rolling in front of goal.

This weekend’s opponents, Everton, who secured a point against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, have not won in the league since mid-December and remain in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

Everton have often given City a tough game at the Etihad and from here, the next few weeks will only grow in intensity for Guardiola’s team.

There is a two-legged Champions League tie with Copenhagen and an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton Town. In the league, they face Chelsea, Brentford, Bournemouth and Manchester United (three of which are at home) before the pivotal clash away to Liverpool on March 10.

Guardiola was quick to brush aside title talk in his Friday press briefing — but with his two talismanic players back in the fold it may become increasingly more difficult to shrug off such parlance.