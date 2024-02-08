Tottenham will be seeking vengeance on Brighton after the Seagulls inflicted a 4-2 defeat on the hosts just six weeks ago.

Brighton continued their turbulent season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last week, having been dispatched 4-0 by newly promoted Luton the week before.

The visitors are a point adrift of the European spots and have only beaten Tottenham once away from home since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017. Victory would see them leapfrog West Ham and Manchester United into sixth position- with the two sides not playing until Sunday.

Tottenham missed out on the chance to overtake fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit momentarily, after conceding an injury time equaliser to Everton at Goodison Park last week.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be aiming for their fifth successive Premier League home victory, in their bid to stay in touch with the Champions League qualification spots.

Both sides will welcome back their respective attacking threats Son Heung-Min and Kaoru Mitoma, following South Korea and Japan's shock exits from the Asian Cup.

Team News:

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou will be able to recall Mali and former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has returned from AFCON after his national side were knocked out in the quarter final by Ivory Coast.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min also returned to Spurs training and is believed to be fit to play after South Korea's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-final of the Asian Cup.

The North London side remain without the long-term absentees of Manor Solomon, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Alejo Veliz - who scored his first goal for Tottenham against Brighton in the reverse fixture.

Brighton ​​

The visitors will be boosted by the return of winger Kaoru Mitoma, after Brighton confirmed on social media that the Japanese international has also returned from the Asian Cup.

Simon Indingra is unavailable for selection, as the Ivory Coast international will be part of his national sides' AFCON final match against Nigeria.

Solly March, Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso Espinola and James Milner all remain sidelined through injury.

Likely lineups:

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur; Timo Werner, Richarlison, Son Heung-Min.

Brighton

Bart Verbruggen; Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Dos Santos de Paulo; Jack Hinshelwood, Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, Pervis Estupinan; Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro; Evan Ferguson.

Key players:

Richarlison

The Brazilian forward is enjoying a rich vein of form - a run which has seen him net nine goals in his previous eight games, becoming one of Europe's most in form strikers and finally justifying the £60 million fee that was paid for in the summer of 2022 to purchase the Brazilian from Everton.

This form has come at a vital time for Spurs in the absence of top goal scorer Son and ,with the South Korean back from international duties, Tottenham fans will be hoping that Richarlison's revitalised form will allow the pair to thrive in front of goal.

The match on Saturday will allow Tottenham to field the attacking trio of Timo Werner, Son and Richarlison for the first time. This increased goal threat will give Spurs confidence that they will continue their scintillating scoring streak- having converted in their previous 34 Premier League matches.

With the chaotic, high-pressing football of Postecoglou, this new found trio may be exactly what Tottenham need, to kick on for the rest of the season and secure Champions League football.

Billy Gilmour

The 22 year-old midfielder has earned the Player of the Match award twice in his previous three appearances. Gilmour has established himself as a key player in De Zerbi's team after struggling for game time and consistency last season.

In recent weeks, the Scotsman seems to have regained the form that first brought his name into the spotlight as a teenager at Chelsea.

The central midfielder has thrived under De Zerbi's possession-based style of football with his ability to transition defence into attack, notably his sharp agility when dribbling and vision to pick out forward passes.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The game will begin at 15:00 BST, Saturday 10th February

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the UK.