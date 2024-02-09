Ange Postecoglou confirmed the return of several key players ahead of Tottenham’s encounter with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs have been blighted by injuries, suspensions and absences throughout this campaign but Postecoglou, who spoke to the media on Friday afternoon, revealed that captain Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Giovani Lo Celso had trained at various points this week.

The Australian even went so far as to admit this was the “healthiest” his squad has been since the start of the season and he will be keen to make inroads on the Champions League spots: Aston Villa are two points better off in fourth.

For challenging though the past few months have been, with a near-complete roster at Postecoglou’s disposal, Spurs will hope to lay down a marker in these 15 remaining games. And that starts against Brighton.

On returning players

While Emerson Royal and Ben Davies deputised at centre-back, Spurs were not so much doubted as dismissed from the top four race. But their sheer bloody-mindedness has kept them within striking distance.

Only Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon are now sidelined, making this the most complete Spurs’ squad has been since the opening weeks of the season.

Skipper Son and Bissouma are back from international duty while Lo Celso has recovered sufficiently from his thigh injury to partake in training this week, Postecoglou confirmed. The Argentinian, though, may require a further week to be match-ready.

Postecoglou mused: “It’s probably, for want of a better word, the healthiest squad we’ve had in a while.” And as the Premier League enters its most critical stage, the physio room at Hotspur Way is emptying at just the right time.

Whereas the Australian has spent the past weeks pulling his hair out forcing square pegs into round holes, he now has options.

Asked how he felt his side had handled the setbacks, Postecoglou said: “The players have given their absolute maximum. In terms of our football, it’s been OK, results have been OK.

“I felt like the group dealt with it well. It could have been easy to fall into a bit of a hole or make excuses, but we’ve tried to maintain our standards. Didn’t always reach them, but not for the want of trying.

“Those kinds of things hopefully make you stronger going forward.”

On Son Heung-min's 'disappointment' and Richarlison's form

Postecoglou revealed that Son had completed a recovery session on Thursday before joining the squad for full training on Friday. The forward’s premature return from the Asian Cup came after South Korea suffered a shock semi-final defeat to Jordan, who are ranked 87th in the world.

The forward wears his heart on his sleeve and the importance he places on representing his country is lost on no-one, least of all his club manager.

“He was very disappointed with Korea’s exit,” Postecoglou explained. “They haven’t won [the Asian Cup] for a while and after they got past Australia and [reached] the semi-finals, you know, you’re so close.

“But anyone who watched the tournament will know he gave everything for his nation. He didn’t leave anyone questioning his commitment to his country. He was spent by the end of it.

“I spoke to him not long after [they were knocked out] and he was keen to come back, be amongst the boys again. It’s great to have him back here. It didn’t surprise me that he wanted to train straight away and be available. That’s why he’s the person he is.”

In his absence it is Richarlison who has taken on the mantle of scoring; the Brazilian is in the form of his life, netting nine in his last eight Premier League games. His performances have been universally lauded, including by his manager, who is hardly famed for overt praise.

“Richy’s really taken on that responsibility,” Postecoglou remarked. “It’s not just his goals but his general work rate, general play has been really good. He’s in a good spot.”

On Brighton

Brighton have garnered praise of their own over the past two seasons, gaining a reputation as the model of sustainability, unearthing obscure talents from across the globe. Their fans have delighted in a style of play set out by Roberto De Zerbi that is both attractive and high-octane in equal measure.

Yet negotiating European football has proved a challenge. Their league form has suffered, the Seagulls only winning four of their past 17 games.

There will be no risk of Postecoglou underestimating Saturday’s visitors though. He said: “I know their results have not been too great but the identity they have, the kind of football they play hasn’t changed since Roberto has been there.

“That’s why they’re such a challenging opponent because, irrespective of their form, they’re still going to go out there and be brave on the ball, play their football, try to dominate and we’ve got to be ready for that.”

His opposite number De Zerbi was unable to fulfil his pre-match media commitments on Friday as he recovered from “very invasive dental surgery”. The Italian will not be in the dugout on Saturday either having picked up a third yellow card of the season during Brighton’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Asked if he believed De Zerbi’s absence could have any bearing on the game, Postecoglou said: “We all like to think it makes a massive difference, otherwise why are we in our jobs?

“I’m disappointed Roberto won’t be there because I’ve got a lot of time and respect for him.”