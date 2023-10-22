Tottenham vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

On Monday evening, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side will welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham as the Lilywhites look to head back to the top of the table and maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Spurs have enjoyed an impressive first two months under their new manager, with Fulham being the only side to inflict any damage onto their impressive record when the West Londoners knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at Craven Cottage at the end of August.

Since their league cup disappointment, Tottenham have gone from strength to strength with victories against Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Luton as well as a deserved draw at the Emirates a little under a month ago.

After a poor start to the season, Marco Silva’s side have picked up their form to come into Monday’s contest off of a more positive run with just two losses in their last eight games in all competitions, coming against reigning champions Manchester City and local rivals Chelsea.

Fulham will have to be at their best if they are to get anything out of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Cottagers last tasting victory at N17 in March of 2013. Before that, their previous away victory at Spurs also came in a year ending -3, when they won 3-0 at White Hart Lane in 2003, potentially signifying a bad omen for Spurs as they look to remain unbeaten.

Team News

Tottenham

Spurs go into Monday’s game grateful that Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son have both overcame minor injuries that they sustained on respective international duties for Argentina and South Korea.

Romero was forced off against Peru at halftime in Argentina’s international fixture with a blow to the ankle, however, the defender looks to have avoided serious injury. Meanwhile, Son struggled with a groin injury throughout the international break despite starting both of South Korea's matches but looks to be okay ahead of a return to domestic action.

There is also positive news surrounding Brennan Johnson who has trained with the squad for the last two weeks and will be available for selection against Fulham for the first time since he started in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In addition, Bryan Gil and Giovanni Lo Celso may eye their first minutes for Spurs after recovering from their respective injuries, with spaces available in the match day squad after Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic picked up serious injuries.

Long term absentees, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out, however, it is thought the latter will close in on a return in November. Yves Bissouma is also out, with the midfielder suspended for Monday’s game after picking up two yellow cards against Luton before the international break.

Fulham

Unfortunately for Fulham, Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop are both ruled out due to respective groin and foot issues.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kenny Tete and Adama Traoré are also ruled with Fulham expected to call upon Timothy Castagne and Bobby De Cordova Reid to fill the void, both of whom started in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United before the international break.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van der Ven, Udogie; Hojberg, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha, Pereira, Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Key Players

Pierre Emile-Hojberg

With Bissouma ruled out, Hojberg will be one of the key players for Spurs on Monday night. The defensive midfielder will have to maintain Bissouma’s level of forward passing and interceptions if he is to facilitate Spurs’ now common high intensity attacking football.

So far, the Dane has largely featured off of the bench for Spurs after being a stalwart in the team under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. The 28 year-old may also see it as a chance to prove to Postecoglou just how good he can be and why he should be called upon more often.

Joao Palhinha

With a £50 million move to Bayern Munich falling through in the summer, Palhinha must have been devastated. However, the player has gone back to his usual role in the Fulham set-up and will be key for his side tomorrow and through the course of the season.

If Fulham are to get anything against Tottenham, the Portuguese midfielder will key in what will be a fierce battle against the hardworking Tottenham midfield.

(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is to be played at Spurs’ 62,850 capacity North London home, named the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The London derby is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday the 23rd of October.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for viewers in the United Kingdom, with BBC Radio 5 Live also providing commentary.