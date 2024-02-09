Contrasting the facts that rock-bottom Sheffield United haven't won a game in nearly two months, and Luton's eight goals in two Premier League games fire them into rare favourite status - Rob Edwards offered a consummate preview to Saturday afternoon's match-up at Kenilworth Road.

While Luton Town look to add to an inspiring run of goal-laden games, as well as continuing a cult Premier League shake-up - Edwards had his mind fixed to the present, insisting that the Blades won't be underestimated.

With a seasoned Chris Wilder at the helm since December, United haven't exactly had the dream turn around - yet they have had flashes of newfound impetus, grit and determination. Pair this with the fact that Wilder has taken four different sides to the Bedfordshire ground in four different tiers of English football, every base has to be covered for the Hatters against a familiar foe.

Team news

Before heading into the meat and drink of the weekend's next top-tier test, Edwards spoke briefly about the status of the squad. The only question marks arise in the defensive third.

“Mads isn’t ok. Teden’s got a slight knock to his ankle. He felt that in training yesterday. Other than that, it’s as we were.”

Coming in as favourites a rarity for the Hatters

It's safe to say that being the underdog is woven into Luton's DNA as a football club. However, with a crop of exciting recent performances that have taken them one point the right side of the drop zone's dotted line, that status belongs to the struggling Blades in this one. Edwards began by addressing how his side will present, against a Wilder team that have their backs firmly against the wall.

“We’ve got to be able to deal with that. That’s understandable I suppose, at the moment. I wouldn’t say that we’re big favourites. There’s not loads separating the two teams at the moment, but I think we’re going in in good form and we’re confident. We’re recognising that it’s a really big challenge ahead. There’s no game that’s easy in the Premier League. If we step off at all, we can get punished.

"So the thing I keep saying is, put the ‘foot down to the floor’ and make sure that we’re doing all the right things that we’ve been doing better especially over these last few months. That gives us a platform and hopefully an opportunity to win the game. If we step off, we’ll get punished.”

Luton's prospective punishment, is fuelled further by the fact that Chris Wilder and Sheffield United have come up with the side - as well as reflecting on a series of close matches in recent history.

“Chris will know us well, the players that were there last year will know. Both teams have a good understanding (of each other). We get that, we just have to be really good at what we do. At this level, every team has got good players. They’ve had one or two difficult results but they do have good players that can hurt us if we drop off our level. We’ve got to make sure that we’re completely focussed and at our best. I know they’ll be trying to do the exact same.”

Luton wary, but a quiet confidence still resides

Although Edwards spoke of not underestimating Saturday's visitors, Luton Town can boast a superb run of form. The likes Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley have been the eye-catching poster boys for a committed squad that have shown they just don't give in. The Luton boss reflected how this confidence and belief plays a part against any team.

“We’ve got a good way about ourselves right now. A lot of it is us. We have a feeling which way they’ll go. We don’t exactly know the personnel but we’ve got an idea on which way they’ll go and we’ve got a plan for that. At the end of the day, and I think this is the same with any game, you’ve got to have something to fall back on. We’ve got to have a real understanding of what our plan is and how we play, and try and commit to that.”

As well as a pre-existing confidence being present, building on the reverse fixture's 2-3 drama can no doubt help inspire a win at Kenilworth Road - even if the December comeback was fuelled by two own goals.

“I think we earned it. We did well, although it was a strange way to score a couple of goals. We’ve had quite a few thrilling games. I like to think we’ve been good to watch. Like I said before, we are in an entertainment business although we all want to win and we want to compete. I hope this is another good one to watch. Especially for our fans tomorrow - they’ve been amazing and we look forward to it. We want to keep our performance levels high.”

Renaissance Ross another reason feel assured

As alluded to earlier, part of a core of Luton performers - Ross Barkley has been outstanding since his arrival. He's played 17 matches this term, starting 13 and registered three goals as well as three assists from a deep-lying playmaker's role. The scouser's boss is seemingly as much of an admirer as the baying Luton faithful. He was asked whether the England shouts for the Euros had any weight to them.

“It’s not for me to say. I’m just really happy that he’s playing well and performing well for Luton. That’s all that any player that wants to get themselves ready for the national team can do - play well for their club team. Again, I’m not going to give you any headlines but I’m just going to say with Ross - we love him. He’s playing really, really well and he’s certainly helping us.”

Barkley's class has been, in part, credit to the ethos and trust Edwards has helped finalise in recent terms after Nathan Jones' groundwork. It was intriguing to hear the manager explain just what he thinks has given Barkley this new lease of life since returning to his home country.

“I think he’s got a home. I think he’s got a group of players, mates, staff, a football club - that all support him. We love him for what he’s really good at. We allow him to be himself and the best he can be. That’s what we try and do with all the players. We said it when we brought him in, he wants to show people how good he is and that, alright, he had a couple of more difficult years. He has really high standards, but all I think he’s shown is how good a player he is.”

