Tottenham Hotspur continued their run of scoring a goal in each of their home games, making it 23 games in a row, as they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to a dramatic comeback.

Three goals in 11 minutes of the game completed a comeback for the fifth time this season - won from losing positions.

Crystal Palace were quiet throughout the game and were happy to sit back and hold their shape. A moment of magic from Eberechi Eze put his team ahead with a perfectly hit free-kick.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson in replace of Rodrigo Bentancur was the turning point in the game. The Welsh winger got himself two assists after entering the pitch in the 63rd minute.

Crystal Palace will be disappointed in the way that they went about seeing the game out as Romero and Son left them with no points to add to the table.

The away side are 14th and are eight points clear of relegation. But with Luton having two games spare, the gap could narrow down.

As for Tottenham, it is a perfect response to their last home game where they lost 2-1 to Wolves and a massive three points for their top-four race. The Lilywhites stay in fifth but are only two points behind Aston Villa, who they face next week.

Story of the match

Ange Postecoglou suffered without having either of his starting full-backs in the recent defeat to Wolves at home but, fortunately for the manager, Destiny Udogie returned and took back his place from Ben Davies.

Another change for Spurs was that Rodrigo Bentancur replaced young star Pape Matar Sarr after the roles were reversed against Wolves. Timo Werner replaced number nine, Richarlison, as Ange confirmed that the Brazilian picked up a knee injury, seeing him sidelined for up to two or three weeks.

As for Crystal Palace, they had a huge boost in confidence as Eze returned from injury and was fit enough to start. He swapped for French striker Odsonne Edouard and was their only change in the XI.

Werner missed a huge chance to put his side 1-0 up in the 17th minute. The winger was put through on goal, one vs one, by Son on the counter-attack and he tried to take it round Sam Johnstone. However, the keeper did brilliantly to make himself big and dived to make the save.

Another chance came from Spurs in the 32nd minute when James Maddison beat his man on the turn, and spread the play out to Emerson who was breaking away on the right. Son and Werner were pacing into the box to support the attack but the final ball from the right-back had a bit too much on it for a white shirt to get on the end of it.

Son's first-time shot bounced off the post in the 54th minute after Emerson dispossessed Tyrick Mitchell and gave it to Dejan Kulusevski who laid it off for the South Korean to have a go.

The Eagles went 1-0 up with their first shot on target as Eze scored an unbelievable free-kick. It was himself who won the set-piece for his side after Bentancur was left with no choice but to take the Englishman down outside the box, picking up a yellow card. At the time it seemed to be a good tactical foul but it was costly in the end.

Johnson came close to equalising it for Tottenham as his effort went over the crossbar. Son's missed attempt luckily fell to the substitute who was only six yards out but he was leaning back too much.

Werner scored his first goal for Tottenham in the 77th minute and made it 1-1, redeeming himself for missing a big chance in the first half. Huge praise should be given to Johnson who fought for the ball back off Joachim Anderson. The Welshman dribbled into the box and played a low pass across goal for Werner, who could not miss this time.

Romero put Spurs in the lead with his fourth goal this season. You would have thought he was a natural striker as he waited in the box for a delivery. Maddison was the man to flick the bouncing ball to the centre-back, who leapt to beat Joel Ward in the air, in the 80th minute.

Son sealed the win as Johnson played the ball in behind the high line of Palace. The Tottenham captain burst through on goal and slotted it in the corner giving the keeper no chance, making it 3-1 in the 88th minute for the home side. It was his first goal for Spurs in 2024.

This win makes the match against Aston Villa even more of a must-win for both teams. With only two points to separate the pair, it could prove to be the difference in who gets fourth place at the end of the season.

Player of the match - Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson has been in and out of the starting XI since he joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forrest for £40M, due to competition with the likes of Son, Werner, and Kulusevski, but he was the reason Tottenham were able to win this game.

He managed two assists, setting up the first and third goals. That now brings his total tally of assists to six - the same as Martin Odegaard, Matheus Cunha and others.

The winger will hope that his performance was good enough to make Ange select him in the starting XI against Aston Villa which will have a lot on the line.