Arsenal used their set piece prowess to claim a much needed win over London rivals Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Magalhaes headed Arsenal in front, and a Dean Henderson own goal had the hosts two goals in front at the interval.

Leandro Trossard struck before Gabriel Martinelli's late brace off the bench to compile a miserable afternoon for the Eagles.

Story of the match

Both sides came into the match on the back of poor runs of form, with the Gunners winless in their previous four games before the winter break, with Palace having just one win in ten.

After much talk in the build up to the match around Emile Smith Rowe, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praising the 23-year-old after the club's winter break in Dubai following recent speculation linking him with a loan move to West Ham, he started the match on the bench.

Arsenal were able to welcome back Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who had been carrying injuries in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace were again without their chief creator Michael Olise through injury, with Joel Ward and and Cheick Doucoure long term absentees.

Jordan Ayew was also unavailable, with the forward representing Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Arsenal controlled early proceedings, playing with added zip to their play compared to recent matches.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, Gabriel gave Arsenal the lead after rising above Chris Richards to head home a wonderful curling Declan Rice cross from a corner, becoming the highest goalscoring centre back in Europe since joining the club in 2020 in the process.

Despite being dominant in possession, Palace were able to defend reasonably well from open play and Arsenal struggled to create many clear cut openings following their opener.

The closest Palace came to scoring was through Arsenal's own making, with David Raya gifting Jefferson Lerma the ball, before managing to save Lerma's resulting shot and send the ball out for a corner.

Much of the first half saw the Gunners lack a creative spark and the final pass to unlock Palace, an aspect of their play that has been a problem so far this season.

However, Arsenal again utilised their efficiency from set-pieces to go 2-0 up via another Gabriel header from a corner, which hit Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson before going in.

It was the Gunners' 13th set piece goal of the season, the most in the Premier League.

Arsenal again started the second half on top, with Palace continuing to lack ideas in attack, with Eberechi Eze their only real creative spark.

Just shy of the hour mark, Trossard slotted home a third. It came off the back of a blistering Gunners counter attack coming from a Palace corner , with Raya's quick contribution playing in Jesus, who squared the ball for Trossard to finish.

With Arsenal dominant , they were able to give valuable minutes to Smith Rowe and Martinelli, with the pair replacing Trossard and Kai Havertz on 70 minutes.

It was a controlled and composed final 20 minutes, with the Eagles struggling to break down a stubborn Arsenal defence.

Substitute Martinelli grabbed a fourth deep into stoppage time, with the Brazilian finding space down the left hand side after a pass from Eddie Nketiah, before slotting past Henderson.

Just a minute later, and in almost the last kick of the match, Martinelli made it five and a quick fire second for the Brazilian.

Eberechi Eze was robbed of possession in the Arsenal half by Bukayo Saka who found Jorginho, with the Italy international producing an outstanding ball behind the Palace defence, which lead to Martinelli firing home in similar fashion to his first.

It was a win that gets Arsenal back on track after a damaging Christmas period, with featured defeats at home to West Ham and away to Fulham causing panic around the Arsenal fanbase.

Crystal Palace will now be looking over their shoulder, with the Eagles just five points above Luton Town who occupy the final relegation place.

Next up, Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest a week on Tuesday, while Palace have a hugely important match against Sheffield United at Selhurst Park , before travelling to Brighton just days later.