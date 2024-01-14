Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham: Player Ratings

Last night’s match consisted of a frenzy full of goals from both teams, including two goals from Manchester United to give them the lead and two equalisers in between from Tottenham to keep the points shared between both clubs.

Rasmus Højlund scored the opener for Man United, just three minutes into the fixture, followed by Richarlison’s equaliser (pictured above) at 19 minutes in.

The Red Devils then managed to take the lead once again, with Marcus Rashford scoring just before half time to make it 2-1 at the break.

However, following the break Rodrigo Bentancur scored to make it 2-2 not long after coming back from injury - with each team sharing a point in this clash.

Following this match, Spurs remain 5th in the table, level on points with 4th place North London rivals, Arsenal, but behind them on goal difference with the Gunners having a game in hand.

Tottenham now have a draw, a win, a loss and two wins as their most recent form in the Premier League.

Man United are now 7th in the league, just one point above Brighton who are yet to play their game for this match day and three points away from overtaking 6th place West Ham, who also have game in hand.

United now have a draw, a loss, a win, a loss and a draw as their form, so will look for a win in their next Premier League fixture versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1st February - hoping for progression in the table.

Next Friday evening, Spurs will travel to the other side of Manchester to face United’s rivals, Manchester City, in the FA Cup 4th round.

Guglielmo Vicario - 8/10 - Made some very notable saves which kept Tottenham’s conceded goals low. Despite not keeping a clean sheet which would’ve enabled Spurs to win, Vicario managed to save a shot from Scott McTominay late in the game - preventing the scoreline from being 3-2.

Pedro Porro - 9/10 - The right-back was awarded Man of the Match in this game, made may defensive contributions to the Tottenham team.

Cristian Romero - 7/10 - Porro made an added time cross at the end of the first half which landed to Romero, who attempted a header which bounced off the bar and back out into play.

Micky Van de Ven - 6/10 - The centre-back’s first appearance in the starting lineup back from injury since November. Attempted to tackle Rashford just as he slipped in the second Man United goal. Substituted off by Ange Postecoglou 89 minutes in.

Destiny Udogie - 5/10 - Attempted to clear away the first Man United goal but it was done poorly and landed to Højlund and led to the opening goal. Udogie also attempted to make another clearance of a cross made by Rashford into Højlund which landed on the outside of the post and was bounced back out into play.

Oliver Skipp - 6/10 - Had some creative passes but was ubstituted off 85 minutes in.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 9/10 - Had a headed shot just after Højlund’s goal which was seemingly on target until headed away by Diogo Dalot. Also scored the second equaliser for Tottenham, whipped into the top right-hand corner with his left foot, just seconds into the 2nd half.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 6/10 - Got in some defensive clashes and helped to keep the conceding to a minimum of two goals.

Brennan Johnson - 5/10 - Lacked the same impressive style that he showed Spurs prior to the new year and has been outshone by the new (Timo Werner) and returning forwards (hopefully James Maddison soon). It is likely he will get less game time going into February when Maddison and Heung-Min Son return.

Richarlison - 8/10 - Scored the first equaliser with his head from a corner taken by Porro. The shot drifted past Dalot to land in the net next to the bottom of the right-hand post.

Timo Werner - 7/10 - Received the ball from Skipp which he passed into Bentancur after dribbling the ball into the 18 yard box. Assisting Spurs’ second goal on his debut for the club.

Radu Drăgușin - 5/10 - Lack of notable imput on his debut.

Bryan Gil - 5/10 - Lack of notable imput

Emerson Royal - 5/10 - Came on for Van de Ven 89 minutes in with lack of time for a notable imput.

André Onana - 7/10 - Very similar to Vicario in the sense that he made lot of comfortable saves, landing in his hands, however when it came to the close-range shots, Onana couldn’t find the time to save them.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10 - Manchester United’s most prominent defensive figure of the game, helped to clear a few shots away from the goal preventing Spurs from snatching the three points in the second half.

Jonny Evans - 5/10 - Substituted off 63 minutes in with lack of notable imput.

Raphaël Varane - 5/10 - Played the whole match but not much to note about Varane.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10 - Played well considering he was out of position, however had lack of notable imput.

Christian Eriksen - 4/10 - Came off 58 minutes in with lack of notable imput.

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10 - Lack of notable imput.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10 - Whipped a curved cross into McTominay from outside the 18 yard box, which the number 39 attempted to header into the goal but Vicario pushed the shot over the net

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10 - Played the ball to Rashford on the outskirts of the area which was dribbled by the number ten, passed to Højlund and passed back for Rashford to shoot into the bottom right of Vicario’s goal - where he scored the second goal.

Marcus Rashford - 9/10 - Managed to dribble the ball into the area around Porro but was tackled by Udogie, to where the ball landed in Højlund’s path leading to the first goal. Rashford later scored the second (contributing to both goals scored by Man United). Erik ten Haag substituted him off for Antony 88 minutes in.

Rasmus Højlund - 8/10 - The number 11 scored the opening goal after Rashford’s dribble landed at his feet, he then took a shot on his left foot, landing in the top left hand corner of the net which was just missed by Vicario’s glove. Højlund also assisted Rashford’s goal.

Lisandro Martínez - 5/10 - Came on 63 minutes in with lack of notable imput.

Antony - 5/10 - Came on 88 minutes in with little time to show notable imput.

Scott McTominay - 7/10 - Replaced Eriksen 58 minutes in.