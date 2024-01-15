Richarlison scores and continues his fine form: Manchester United v Tottenham

A dominant Tottenham performance at Old Trafford against Manchester United was a great showing but the points were split between the two teams after Tottenham went behind twice, thanks to goals from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The scoring was opened early, by Rasmus Højlund putting the hosts 1 up, but on the 20th-minute mark, Spurs found the leveller as Richarlison leaped the highest and glided his header into the bottom corner.

Marcus Rashford scored his fourth of the season with a good finish just before half time and shortly after the break, Spurs found their second through Bentancur after great skill, assisted by debutant Timo Werner.

Richarlison’s goal topped off a brilliant performance and the Brazilian continues his fine run of form in the Premier League as he has now scored 6 goals in his last 6 games and his 7th of the season.

His Brilliant header scored is just another to add to the collection , With the other two coming against Nottingham Forest and very late on versus Sheffield United.

Despite the lack of creativity for Tottenham today, they were very much able to threaten the Manchester United defence particularly with Richarlison leading the attack , stepping up and being the main man whilst Captain Hueng Min Son is competing at the Asian Games .

An old-fashioned number 9 performance from Richarlison, working hard throughout the 90 minutes all over the pitch and 'leading from the front'. With his confidence growing as he continues to get his name on the score sheet, his all round game has been improving as seen by his willingness to recover the ball and defending corners.

A standout stat from this Richarlison performance today shows he had a 100% tackle success rate, reiterating his hard work throughout the duration of the game, as well as a 75% pass success rate, showing his desire to help his team whilst lacking available playmakers.

After undergoing groin surgery during November , Richarlison has come back into this team as a changed character , a shadow of his former self.

Ange Postecoglou has managed to get the best out of Richarlison so far this season, with his trust, allowing the Striker to gain confidence after only scoring one Premier League goal in the 2022/23 season.

To further improve his confidence , The Tottenham striker will be happy to know he has scored more goals after 20 games this season than any Arsenal player.

Due to the Lack of goals coming from the Arsenal front line , could be a reason as to why they have dropped off form as of recent , and why Spurs currently sit level on points with their North London rivals after being affected with multiple injuries this season, however the Gunners have a game in hand.

"It is incredible the amount of belief and confidence Ange Postecoglou gives to players.”

Jamie Redknapp doesn't believe Richarlison is a natural goalscorer but says Ange Postecoglou gets the best out of him and then followed up with his praise of Postecoglou.

"He deserves so much credit for that."

As previously stated by Ange Postecoglou : “He won’t be starved of opportunities here and it’s up to him to take those and take his football to the kind of level that we believe he can."

Proving that the Tottenham Manager has always had faith and believed in his striker despite his previous struggles.

Up next for Tottenham is Manchester City in the FA Cup, and Richarlison will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring streak after he previously scored twice for Everton against the champions , back in the 2020/21 season.

With James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski expected to return for this game , Spurs will have no problems creating chances for their inform man.