Man City won 1-0 after a tense match for both clubs until stoppage time where Nathan Aké secured the victory for Pep Guardiola’s club.

Manchester City had failed to score a goal at Tottenham’s new stadium in over 100 attempts, they have now broken that record to progress to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Man City's next FA Cup match will be announced in the fifth round draw.

Story of the Match

Just five minutes into the fixture, Manchester City almost opened the scoring with Oscar Bobb scoring a goal tapped in by his left boot.

Despite the ball passing the line and falling into the back of Guglielmo Vicario’s net, the goal was marginally ruled out as offside by the linesman and confirmed by VAR a minute later.

Man City had their next chance ten minutes in, where Micky Van de Ven made a block with the right side of his body, in which the ball hit his leg after Bernardo Silva made an attempt on goal.

Nine minutes later, Brennan Johnson made a run into Tottenham’s half of the pitch, marking a slow start to their first chance of the game. His cross was blocked - going out for a corner from the east side flag.

The corner was taken by Pedro Porro who has become a more consistent set piece taker this season.

23 minutes in, Porro attempted to cross a shot into Richarlison which was comfortably caught by Ederson, denying Spurs the opening goal.

Four minutes following, Phil Foden made a run into the penalty box as the ball was played into the area by in which the pass was intercepted by Destiny Udogie who received a foul after falling in the 18 yard box and achieving a goal kick for his team.

41 minutes into the first half, the goal saw three attempts to make it 1-0 with Foden making the first cross into the area, Mateo Kovačić then had a shot on target aiming directly for the middle of the goal which was blocked by Porro.

Then the ball was deflected and followed up by Aké and Bobb but bounced out for a corner.

Into the second half, Bobb crossed from the left wing with his left foot into Julian Alvarez who missed the shot with it deflected wide of the goalpost for a corner.

With less than 40 minutes to go till stoppage time, Spurs had their first chance of the second half with Timo Werner diagonally passing the ball to Brennan Johnson but the former Nottingham Forest player was unsuccessful in his advance into the area.

Just moments later, Werner attempted a cross into the 18 yard box which was blocked by Ruben Dias with an alleged hand ball, but not followed up by the match officials.

Almost ten minutes following, Richarlison had a light touch on the ball to pass into Dejan Kulusevski but was blocked and later led to a Spurs set piece taken by Porro.

Cristian Romero then kicked a heavy ball towards Kulusevski once again for the Swede to make an attempt on goal but the shot was too heavy and went out for a goal kick.

A third into the fixture, recently substituted Kevin de Bruyne crossed a shot into the penalty are - gracefully gliding over Vicario’s head to land to the other wing, but no progression was made by the northern team.

Providing hope for the North London club, Oliver Skipp and James Maddison (who hasn’t played for Spurs in 81 days since he came off injured against Chelsea in November) were substituted on for Johnson and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Silva had a shot on target 80 minutes in, landing comfortably in Vicario’s palms after a cross in from Jérémy Doku.

After an unforgivable mistake from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, gave De Bruyne curving wide after the Belgian took the shot on his right foot which landed to the left of the goal.

Doku had the best chance up until this point in the final quarter in the match, in which the Belgian surpassed Tottenham’s back line and attempted a shot which was saved by the Lilywhites goalkeeper.

Finally - 87 minutes in Aké scored (from De Bruyne’s corner) with his foot at around shoulder height, less than a metre away from the goal.

The goal was checked by VAR after it was alleged that Dias had blocked Vicario’s vision and attempted to save Aké’s goal but this was checked by officials and the goal stood to give City the win.