This weekend sees Spurs legend and current Charlton Athletic manager Karen Hills return to Brisbane Road on Sunday, looking to secure a place in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

Hills will be looking to lead another team into the WSL, with the Addicks leading the ever-so-competitive Women’s Championship by a margin of two points. They will play a Spurs squad that defeated Championship team Sheffield United in the previous round thanks to two goals from the bench from skipper Beth England, who scored twice in 11 minutes. The match appeared to be headed to extra time, but Rosella Ayanne’s small touch of magic prevented the Lilywhites from exiting the competition, scoring a 96th-minute winner. Since Spurs haven’t won in three games, losing twice to giants Manchester City, including being knocked out of the Conti Cup and drawing with Liverpool at Prenton Park.

As for Charlton, they come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Lewes, when Tegan McGowan’s header in the 79th minute salvaged a point for the Addicks. As for their last FA Cup match, Charlton played a convincing 4-1 win over Ipswich Town, having to come back from a quick one-goal lead from Sophie Peskett. Melissa Johnson scored twice in the first half, and Freya Godfrey coolly converted a penalty just before halftime.

The only time these two sides have battled each other competitively was over 3 years ago, in 2021, when Jiali Tang netted the only goal of the game for Spurs in the 51st minute.

The teams played a friendly in early January, with Karen Hills’ side putting on an impressive case against the WSL outfit. Addicks Academy graduate Mary Bashford closed Charlton's only goal of the afternoon, with Jess Naz and Ellie Brazil scoring for the hosts. But they quickly showed their class when Naz equalised, bursting down the centre of the pitch to loop a strike that beat Jess Grey in goal. Spurs quickly added a second goal with some outstanding creative play on the left wing. Ellie Brazil received a low cross to wrap it up for Tottenham. However, Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn has said they need to go into this game with a professional mindset: “I’m impressed with what they’re doing, and I think they are one of the teams that can nail it and come up to the WSL next year.”

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham boss Robert Vilaham confirms that midfielder Ramona Petzelberger will miss the clash due to illness.

Ashleigh Neville is still out with a grade two ankle injury sustained last month and will continue to be out for several weeks. After her hamstring injury, Drew Spence has returned to small-group training, seemingly progressing well, but unable to select.

Robert said in his pre-match press conference “Drew is back now doing the warm-ups and the technical stuff with the team, so she’s very close to play with the team in training. Hopefully, it’s not too many weeks left now and she looks very good in the technical part.

“We, of course, miss her [Ashleigh] as she gives us something that’s very good to have, but she’s also soon back and not too many weeks until we see her again.”



As for the visitors, Hill has confirmed that Freya Godfrey is still a concern after sustaining an injury in Charlton’s victory against Crystal Palace.





LIKELY LINEUPS

TOTTENHAM

Votikova, Nilden, Summanen, Bartip, Grant, Petzelberger, Graham, Bizet, Zhang, Naz, England.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Gray, McKenna, N’Dow, Johnson, Addison, Humphrey, Longhurst, Godfrey, Skeels, Roe, Bashford.



KEY PLAYERS

TOTTENHAM - Charli Grant

The 22-year-old Australian full-back competed at the 2020 Olympics and has over 20 caps for the Matildas. Tottenham have had a great transfer window this year and desperately needed an upgrade at the fullback position, and with Grant’s flexibility, she can play on either side of the pitch, best known for her attacking wingback. This means that when Ashleigh Neville returns from injury, it will make for a very exciting partnership.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC - Freda Ayisi

Freda Ayisi knows what it’s like to win FA Cups after starting her career with Arsenal and winning the competition in the 2013–14 season. At 29 years old, she has Champions League goals to her name against Kairat in her debut season as a senior.

Her performance against Crystal Palace, where she netted the only goal of the game, has meant she has been nominated for multiple Player of the Week awards as well as the January Player of the Month award.



MATCH DETAILS

Where is the game being played?

Brisbane Road, London

What time is kick-off?

17.15 (GMT), Saturday 10th February

How can I watch?

The game will be streamed live on the FA Player, Charlton Athletic’s Twitter page, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook channels.