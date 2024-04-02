West Ham and Tottenham could only manage a point each in an intensely contested derby, with Brennan Johnson and Kurt Zouma the only scorers for each side.

A quick start from Spurs saw them take the lead just five minutes in when the Welsh winger tapped in a low cross from Timo Werner, continuing his fine form as of late.

Though Spurs dominated possession, last season's Europa Conference League champions replied on 19 minutes when Jarrod Bowen whipped in a corner for captain, Kurt Zouma, to bundle in an equaliser.

There were shots and attacking moves aplenty for each side, but both lacked many clear cut attempts, with most being collected easily by the respective goalkeepers.

Just shy of an hour, however, Michail Antonio wasted a glorious chance after outmuscling Micky van de Ven following a long ball up the pitch.

One-on-one with Guglielmo Vicario, the Jamaican striker struck a drab shot into the Italian's midriff.

Both teams had spells of dominance thereafter, with a flurry of chances for both coming in additional time. However, neither side were able to walk off the pitch as winners tonight.

Story of the Match

David Moyes was forced to make a single change from the last outing in the north east, with Łukasz Fabiański replacing Alphonse Areola.

Ange Postecoglou made three alterations from the weekend. Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven and Johnson came in for Pape Sarr, Radu Drăgușin and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both sides arrived at the London Stadium off the back of contrasting results. While the hosts' crumbled to a 4-3 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, Spurs inflicted a comeback on Luton Town, winning 2-1.

As a result perhaps it was no surprise, that Tottenham started the strongest.

Despite the Hammers squandering a similar chance a minute prior, Johnson continued his fine form by tapping in a low cross from Werner into the six yard box on the five minute mark.

The away side's early dominance also resulted in a shot from Pedro Porro that zipped wide and a curler from Heung Min-Son that was no issue for Fabianski.

Things changed on nineteen minutes when Bowen whipped in a dangerous corner that was bundled in by captain Zouma with the ball striking his back.

The momentum shifted after the equaliser, with Moyes' team asserting themselves more. Meanwhile, the Lilywhites kept plugging away out wide.

James Ward-Prowse couldn't add to his almost-record-equalling-tally of free-kick goals as his effort was punched aside by Vicario.

An Equally Hectic Second Half

West Ham took their turn to start a half strongly as Antonio capitalised on Bentancur sloppily giving the ball away by lashing a shot into the Italian shot-stoppers palms.

From the resulting corner, Vicario was called into action yet again, hunching low to prevent a Konstantinos Mavropanos header from crossing the line.

Lucas Paqueta's wayward strike ended the Irons' early chances, with Tottenham able to regain some control through quick passing play in the final third.

Just off of the hour mark came the best chance of the whole game when Antonio beat van de Ven at the end of a long ball battle, but hit a drab shot straight at Vicario.

Postecoglou's side were able to fashion out some chances from quick interplay within West Ham's compact defensive unit, but the home side limited them to the odd strained effort.

A continuously intriguing battle was between Bowen and full-back Destiny Udogie, with both players having to bring out their best to challenge each other. Mohammed Kudus also provided problems for for Spurs on the left.

The Australian made the first pair of subs with Bentancur and James Maddison making way for Sarr and Kulusevski.