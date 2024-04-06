Mikel Arteta was thrilled with his side's performance after a clinical dispatching of Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot on 33 minutes after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Tariq Lamptey.

This came after Arsenal had squandered a number of early chances, with Gabriel Magalhaes missing a golden opportunity within the first minute of the match.

Kai Havertz then put Arsenal firmly in control, doubling the Gunners' lead in the 62nd minute, converting from close range after Jorginho's cutback.

After struggling to get any joy out of a typically stubborn Arsenal defence, Leandro Trossard was played in by Kai Havertz, lifting the ball over Bart Verbruggen to rub salt into the wounds against his former club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Arteta spoke glowingly of his side's display:

“I’m really happy, it was a big performance. They haven’t lost here since August and that tells you the story, they are a really, really good team, extremely well coached.

“They make life really difficult for you, but I think today we were outstanding and we needed that level to beat them today.

“We showed a lot of quality in certain areas of the pitch and with the ball we were really connected. we had real purpose and clarity about where to attack, when to attack against a shape that they had that was slightly different than what we expected.

“And then without the ball, we were so disciplined. When we were high up the pitch, they are the best team in the league at breaking that press and then you have to track back. And then we stayed really disciplined and we were really humble to be in certain positions, to be patient and regain the ball.

“We prepared [for their tactics] because they did something similar to against Liverpool away, [something] which they never do, and they did it in the other side today. We prepared because we knew that it could happen but we didn’t know the approach.”

It was at this stage last season when Arteta's side started to implode and saw their title challenge fall apart. The Spaniard was asked whether his side had used that experience to their advantage:

“We are all older, you can tell, especially me. We have obviously went through our moments together. The chemistry that you build within the team is very important.

“We signed some tremendous players as well, which always helps because it’s about them. And then I think it’s a good moment because the squad is healthy, you know, and the momentum is good, the energy around the place is good. And we’ve been through it already and I think that helps.”

Following last weekends tactical battle with Manchester City, various Premier League managers have been asked on what they had thought of the match and Arsenal specifically, which has seen the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Rob Edwards heap praise on Arteta's side. When asked about other managers praise , Arteta said:

“Well, that’s really good, because that means that our collective organisation is very strong, but as well the desire and the love for defending from the players is there. And it has to be there, if not you cannot do it.

“You saw the reaction of the team-mates to Gabi’s [block at] 3-0. That’s them, that has nothing to do with me, that’s the spirit within the team and how much they want to win. That’s really good to see.”

Arsenal now head into Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on the back of another win and clean sheet, meanwhile the German side recorded a 3-2 loss to Bundesliga newcomers Heidenheim.