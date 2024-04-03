Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford played out a frustrating goalless draw in their latest Premier League meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chances were at a premium for both teams, with neither team able to turn half-chances into clear-cut opportunities.

The point helps Brentford more than Albion, with the Bees moving six points clear of the bottom three.

Team News

Thomas Frank named an unchanged team from the draw with Manchester United on Saturday, whilst Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made four changes to the starting line-up after losing at Liverpool.

Joao Pedro was back from the start, whilst there were also places for Igor, Adam Lallana and Facundo Buonanotte.

Bright start

It was Brighton who got off to the better start. The Seagulls set up with Simon Adingra and Joel Veltman as wing-backs, and they controlled possession in the early exchanges before the returning Pedro saw an effort go wide under pressure.

However, it was Brentford’s turn to go close themselves on 11 minutes when Keane Lewis-Potter fired a ball across from the left to Yoane Wissa but his first-time shot went wide of the near post.

Pascal Gross looked to get the ball into the box from wide areas, and the German set up Veltman with a cross in but his downward header was easy for Mark Flekken.

Chances were ultimately at a premium in the first half, with Pedro looking dangerous in the final third after missing the Seagulls’ last nine games. The Brazilian met Adingra’s cross from the left, but saw his header from ten yards go the wrong side of the post.

Wissa then helped a low ball forward into the path of Ivan Toney, who did well to shrug off Jan Paul van Hecke but rushed his effort in front of goal as Bart Verbruggen saved comfortably.

Brighton then went back up the other end and broke forward. Neat build-up play eventually saw Lallana find Pedro, who shifted the ball onto his right foot, but his tame effort was easy for Flekken.

Buonanotte then tested the 'keeper but his low drive was straight at the home shot-stopper.

There was a brief pause just before half-time as VAR checked a possible penalty for the visitors.

Despite going to the screen, the referee’s initial decision of no penalty was upheld – with Lewis Dunk judged to have committed the first foul on Wissa.

Chances at a premium

The second half started with both teams looking to get forwards, but quality in the final third was lacking.

Dunk did well to intervene at the last minute to stop Toney playing Wissa through, whilst at the other end Adingra curled an effort off target.

Julio Enciso replaced Lallana after the hour mark in a bid to add some flair to the Albion attack, but even the Paraguayan cut a frustrated figure as his cameo wore on.

Seagulls go close

Then with four minutes to go, the Seagulls looked to break the deadlock.

Substitute Danny Welbeck looked to pick his spot in the far corner but a great last-ditch challenge from Kristoffer Ajer denied him.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There was still time for one last chance – and it fell to the visitors.

Enciso released Welbeck down the left and the forward raced clear of Mathias Jørgensen, but under pressure from Ajer saw his effort with the outside of his foot go just wide of the post.

A point apiece was probably a fair reflection, with both teams coming away disappointed in a below-par showing.