The Reds have secured themselves back-to-back Premier League wins, which saw them beat Brighton 2-1 and Sheffield United 3-1.

Liverpool now head to Old Trafford to face Erik Ten Haag’s Red Devils this coming Sunday, the place in which they were beaten in extra time in the FA Cup last month.



However, Klopp’s men are currently sat in second place behind league leaders Arsenal, so they will be hoping to come away with all three points to continue their pursuit for Premier League glory.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, the German boss weighed in on what he learned from the FA Cup defeat at the hands of Ten Haag’s men and the importance of battling out the club’s differences on the pitch rather than in the stands.

The importance of eradicating tragedy chanting once and for all.

Jurgen Klopp has urged both of the clubs respective to “show a bit of class” during Sunday’s game.

Last month’s FA Cup fixture was taken over by incidents regarding the use of tragedy chanting centred around the Hillsborough disaster, resulting in multiple individuals being arrested and initiatives being introduced by both clubs in order to put a stop to these chants from being sung.

Klopp used his time in the press conference to try and emphasise the importance of restraining from tragedy chanting altogether.

“It is super-important. I don’t hear it, honestly, when I am on the sideline. I heard after the game that it happened and it obviously is not great,” said Klopp.

“But in general, it is just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these things.”

This message was said not only to reflect on this fixture between the two bitter rivals but also as a way of advocating for fans and players to show respect to each other.

Liverpool FC, general view showing flowers and at the Hillsborough. (Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) memorial to mark the 33rd Anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield. (



“I just see two of the biggest clubs in the world, so let’s just show a bit of class in these moments, don’t sing this or sing that.

“Just show class, let the teams fight on the pitch, let’s play football, that is all fine. Besides that, just show a bit of class, that would be my wish for all of us.”

Lessons Learnt

Klopp heads to Old Trafford knowing that the Reds have to rectify the mistakes that cost them in the FA Cup, while also having to be mindful of the last time Liverpool slipped up in the pursuit of Premier League glory five years ago.

Klopp comes into this game with a record of two wins, four draws, and six losses in 10 visits to the Theatre of Dreams, but he has to ensure that anything but a win is ruled out in order to ensure his last match against the Red Devils helps push his side in the right direction to maintain their advantage at the summit of the league.



Three weeks ago Liverpool’s bid for the illusive quadruple was thwarted by a goal in the final minutes by super sub Amad Diallo.

“We were really good that day but we didn’t finish situations off,” was Klopp’s honest assessment as his side looked to become fatigued in extra time.

“It was the day we couldn’t control it any more, United turned the game around and United is a top side playing at home but we have to do what we did from minute 15 to 70-something.”