Tottenham Hotspur host the treble-winners of the 2022/23 season this Friday night in a difficult fixture for both sides in round four of the oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup.

Spurs prevailed over Burnley in their first game of the competition earlier this month with a 1-0 victory due to a long-range Pedro Porro winner in the 78th minute.

The last time the FA Cup was lifted by the Lilywhites was in 1991 for a then-record eighth time beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium.

Many fans questioned the ability of Tottenham to maintain their league position with the loss of Harry Kane last summer, but this has not seemed to negatively effect them, but change and allow the boss to implement a new style of football which has taken the league by storm.

Ange Postecoglou's men have had a strong start to the season, playing some excellent attacking football which has saw captain, Heung-Min Son, excel alongside their fantastic summer signings.

The home side last touched silverware in 2008, winning the League Cup for the fifth time, so will be looking to further their name in history and lift the FA Cup this year.

Tottenham currently sit fifth in the Premier League, three points from second place position, Manchester City.

One name which has cemented their name in history in recent years is Manchester City, with their domination of English domestic football.

The FA Cup last saw Man City defeat the Terriers, Huddersfield Town, 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City lifted their seventh FA Cup last year after a history-making final which left the red side of Manchester with a bitter 2-1 loss.

The Sky Blues currently sit in second place in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool, with a game-in-hand to play.

After a disappointing early exit of the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on the FA Cup once again and to do so will be looking to challenge Spurs on Friday evening.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

The Lilywhites go into Friday night with quite a few injuries but no suspensions.

Son misses out due to being away with his country at the Asian Cup, as do midfield duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who are away at AFCON.

Summer signing, James Maddison, who has been a crucial asset to the success of Spurs this season, is expected to return from his ankle injury very soon but is doubtful to be back in time for this fixture.

Also expected to return within the next week is Giovani Lo Celso and Alfie Whiteman but not in time to play.

Manor Solomon, who signed for the club in the July of 2023 on a free transfer, will be unavailable for this fixture due to a meniscus injury obtained early October.

Ben Davies is expected to be back on the pitch at the start of next month, but is still undergoing treatment for his hamstring and will not be on the field against Manchester City.

Another signing of the summer last year, Alejo Veliz, cannot play due to a knee injury acquired in the new year.

Manchester City

Unfortunately for the previous champions too, Manchester City have a number of players unavailable for this fixture due to injury, one being key star Erling Haaland, who is expected to return next week.

Doubtful for this injury with a knock is Swiss defender Manuel Akanji.

Expected to return in the next few days is John Stones, who obtained an ankle injury just after Christmas last year.

Zack Steffen will return to the squad in early February all being well.

Unknown to the public of his return date, Man City's number one, Ederson Moraes, went off in last weekend's victory over Newcastle United, however it has been reported of his return to training in the last few days.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario; Porro, Royal, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur; Johnson, Højbjerg, Werner; Richarlison.

Ortega; Walker, Aké, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Rodri; Bobb, Foden, Grealish; Álvarez.

Key Players

Pedro Porro

The January signing of 2023 has slotted in firmly at right-back for the Lilywhites, playing a key role in the success of Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Porro signed from Sporting Lisbon for a large sum at the start of last year, and after a tough start, has turned his time in North London around under Postecoglou.

The Spaniard has been an important asset for Spurs, starting 20 of their 21 games in the Premier League campaign so far.

Other than his brilliant defensive work in the Tottenham back line this season, he has also been an excellent attacking outlet, getting seven assists in the Premier League.

Scoring his fourth goal for the club in their last FA Cup clash, Porro will be looking to make this five in their tough clash on Friday night against Manchester City.

Phil Foden

Known for his loyalty at the club, Phil Foden has been a major part of the incredible success of Manchester City over the past eight seasons, making his professional debut in 2016.

The English star's brilliant technical ability has become a crucial part of Manchester City's attacking football in recent years.

Foden has become a key starting player for the Sky Blues, being directly involved in 11 goals in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

Scoring two of the five goals in their victory over Huddersfield in their last round of the FA Cup, Foden is a serious threat in front of goal which Postecoglu and his men will fear going into this game.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England - home to Tottenham Hotspur.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch on ITV1.