Everton got the better of Burnley; 1-0 in a vital relegation six-pointer. It will be a frustrating one to take for the Clarets, being catalysts of their own downfall with Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitilizing on Arijanet Muric's goalkeeping error.

The defeat has surely marked the end of Burnley’s ‘Great Escape’, needing seven points to clamber out of the bottom three; you would not be blamed for counting the Lancashire side as part of next season’s Championship line-up.

A vital three points for Sean Dyche’s Everton, the win against his former side increases the gap to the bottom three to 4 points.



Jordan Pickford - 7

It was a lonely afternoon for England’s first choice with not much to do. He utilised Sean Dyche’s infamous long ball well, creating several opportunities.

Séamus Coleman - 7

Coleman did well to get the basics right against Burnley, His experience helped him to keep the back-four organized.

James Tarkowski - 7

It was a good showing from the centre half against his former employers, dealing well with the threat of Datro Fofana.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Branthwaite was effective in suppressing the pace of Burnley’s forward line, another mature performance from the 21-year-old.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 6

A good showing from the Ukrainian, it was an effective display, helping to keep Everton's first clean sheet in nine games

Ashley Young - 6

A quiet afternoon for the winger, but the former England man threatened going forward on a couple of occasions.

Andre Gomes - 5

Not the most composed match the midfielder will have ever played, receiving a yellow card and surrendering possession to the visitors a few times.

Abdolaye Doucoure - 6

Another midfielder who had a mixed afternoon, the midfielder was a bit wasteful from a few opportunities to score, but troubled Burnley in parts.

Dwight McNeil - 7

The former Burnley player was the man behind most of Everton’s positive forward play in the first half; popping up into several pockets of space and seemingly covering every blade of grass.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

Everton’s number nine has scored in successive games for the first time since September, and what an important one it was; He did well when he was found, spelling trouble for The Clarets.





Substitutes

Jack Harrison - 6

Did well to frustrate a tired Burnley and put a few balls into the mixer; all around a useful substitute performance.

Beto - 5.5

Helped hold the ball up and bring it closer to Muric while the visitors were pounding on the door for an equalizer.

Burnley



Arijanet Muric - 6

The Kosovan looked switched on and confident between the sticks throughout the game, popping up with a few good saves, however, his mistake ultimately cost Burnley the three points.



Lorenz Assingnon - 5

Not the best afternoon for Assignon, with his mistake nearly leading to an equalizer, giving it away straight to Calvert Lewin. The new signing struggled on the ball at times.

Dara O’Shea - 3

The Irish international was having a decent enough game before dangerously taking out McNeil after losing the ball; the defender was shown to the tunnel.

Maxime Estève - 5

Did not have too much to do but did well to move the ball forward on a couple of occasions.

Charlie Taylor - 5

After missing a speculative effort to give his side the lead, Taylor struggled to deal with the width of Everton alongside his counterpart Assingon.

Josh Cullen - 4

Not a good showing from Cullen, giving the ball away constantly and having trouble dealing with the speed of Everton's play.

Sander Berge - 5

Looked like a positive spark for Burnley a couple of times, carrying the ball well, but he also managed to give it away quite a few times.

Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6

One of Burnley’s few performers, Larsen popped up in Everton’s box and threatened to make a real impact.

Lyle Foster - 5

Foster looked dangerous at points from wide areas but ultimately did not provide the difference for The Clarets.

Wilson Odobert - 4

Not his afternoon, the forward struggled to grow into the game. The ball bounced off of the Frenchman when played into a decent position.

Datro Fofana - 5

An off day for the Chelsea loanee, not managing to affect the game; looking isolated up top before being taken off on the hour mark.

