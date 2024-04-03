Liverpool take on Sheffield United as they continue their push towards the title, knowing that a win would keep them in first place.
The Reds came back to win 2-1 against Brighton last weekend with goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah helping them to pick up the three points.
The Blades come into the game ten points from safety at the bottom of the table and drew 3-3 with Fulham in their last game.
In their last two games, Sheffield United have given away a two-goal lead on both occasions, something that could be costly for them at the end of the season.
They have scored five goals in these two games, something that they will look to continue against a Liverpool side who have kept one clean sheet in their last nine home league games.
Team News
Liverpool
There is an injury boost for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson will be available for selection following spells on the sideline.
Midfielder Wataru Endo is a doubt for the Reds after picking up a knock against Brighton last weekend.
Ibrahima Konaté will likely come into the side after being rested for Jarell Quansah last weekend.
Sheffield United
Midfielder Vinicius Souza is a doubt for the Blades after being forced off the pitch in their last match against Fulham.
This is also the case for Oli McBurnie and Ollie Arblaster, with the latter coming off with cramp.
Chris Wilder has confirmed that full-back George Baldock will be out for six weeks after suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Greece.
One positive for the visitors is that striker Cameron Archer will be back in contention to start tomorrow night following a calf injury.
Predicted Line-Ups
Liverpool:
Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Núñez, Díaz
Sheffield United:
Grbić; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn; Archer, Brereton Díaz
Key Players
Liverpool- Alexis Mac Allister
Since joining from Brighton last summer, Mac Allister has played a key role in Liverpool's midfield and their title charge.
In his last game against his former club, the World Cup winner put in a man of the match performance as he got the assist for Salah's winner.
His ability to play the ball forward could be crucial for Liverpool to break down a defensive Sheffield United side.
Sheffield United - Ben Brereton Díaz
After a move to Villareal did not work out, Brereton Díaz returned to England in January as he looked to refind form.
Since then, he has scored four goals and got one assist in five Premier League games. This includes the brace he scored in the Blades' last match.
Playing for the lowest scorers in the league, Díaz will be a key player in helping keep his side's survival hopes alive.
Match Details
Where is the match taking place?
The match is being played at Anfield, Liverpool.
When is the match?
The match is taking place at 7:30 on Thursday 4th April 2024.
How can I watch the match?
The match is being shown on TNT Sports and is also able to listen to on TalkSport.