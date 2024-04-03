Liverpool take on Sheffield United as they continue their push towards the title, knowing that a win would keep them in first place.

The Reds came back to win 2-1 against Brighton last weekend with goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah helping them to pick up the three points.

The Blades come into the game ten points from safety at the bottom of the table and drew 3-3 with Fulham in their last game.

In their last two games, Sheffield United have given away a two-goal lead on both occasions, something that could be costly for them at the end of the season.

They have scored five goals in these two games, something that they will look to continue against a Liverpool side who have kept one clean sheet in their last nine home league games.

Team News

Liverpool

There is an injury boost for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson will be available for selection following spells on the sideline.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is a doubt for the Reds after picking up a knock against Brighton last weekend.

W ataru Endo playing the ball in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend (Photo by Andrew Powell/ Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konaté will likely come into the side after being rested for Jarell Quansah last weekend.

Sheffield United

Midfielder Vinicius Souza is a doubt for the Blades after being forced off the pitch in their last match against Fulham.

This is also the case for Oli McBurnie and Ollie Arblaster, with the latter coming off with cramp.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that full-back George Baldock will be out for six weeks after suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Greece.

One positive for the visitors is that striker Cameron Archer will be back in contention to start tomorrow night following a calf injury.

Cameron Archer scoring against Luton earlier in the season (Photo by Marc Atkins/ Getty Images) scoring against Luton earlier in the season (Photo by Marc Atkins/ Getty Images)

Predicted Line-Ups

Liverpool:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Núñez, Díaz

Sheffield United:

Grbić; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn; Archer, Brereton Díaz

Key Players

Alexis Mac Allister after scoring a penalty against Manchester City (Photo by Nick Taylor/ Getty Images) after scoring a penalty against Manchester City (Photo by Nick Taylor/ Getty Images)

Since joining from Brighton last summer, Mac Allister has played a key role in Liverpool's midfield and their title charge.

In his last game against his former club, the World Cup winner put in a man of the match performance as he got the assist for Salah's winner.

His ability to play the ball forward could be crucial for Liverpool to break down a defensive Sheffield United side.

Sheffield United - Ben Brereton Díaz

Brereton Díaz celebrating scoring Sheffield United's third goal against Fulham last weekend (Photo by Alex Livesey/ Getty Images) B encelebrating scoring's third goal against Fulham last weekend (Photo by Alex Livesey/ Getty Images)

After a move to Villareal did not work out, Brereton Díaz returned to England in January as he looked to refind form.

Since then, he has scored four goals and got one assist in five Premier League games. This includes the brace he scored in the Blades' last match.

Playing for the lowest scorers in the league, Díaz will be a key player in helping keep his side's survival hopes alive.

Match Details

Where is the match taking place?

The match is being played at Anfield, Liverpool.

When is the match?

The match is taking place at 7:30 on Thursday 4th April 2024.

How can I watch the match?

The match is being shown on TNT Sports and is also able to listen to on TalkSport.