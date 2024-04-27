West Ham 2-2 Liverpool: Spoils shared as Liverpool fall further adrift

West Ham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw as the Reds' title hopes took a crushing blow in the capital.

Despite first-half dominance from Liverpool, it was West Ham who nudged ahead just before half-time, thanks to a Jarrod Bowen header, who marked his return in emphatic style.

The second half saw the visitors continued to dominate, and were this time rewarded as Alexis Mac Allister scored immediately after the break to level the score.

An own goal from West Ham shortly later saw Liverpool take the lead, but it would not last long as Michail Antonio headed home for the hosts to level the scoring.

The result sees Liverpool fall further adrift in the title race, while West Ham have ended a recent slump in results.

Story of the Game

David Moyes named two changes to the Hammers side who lost 5-2 away to Crystal Palace last Sunday as top scorer Bowen returned to the starting line-up after a minor injury.

While, for the visitors, Jurgen Klopp made a staggering five changes to the side who lost 2-0 away against fierce rivals Everton on Wednesday, with Mohamed Salah a notable absentee, as he instead started on the bench - as did Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate.

It was the visitors who looked to assert their dominance in the opening exchanges; the Reds controlled possession and pinned West Ham around the edge of their own penalty area in the opening minutes.

Despite their early pressure, Liverpool were unable to nudge themselves ahead and, despite looking the better side, were unable to truly threaten the West Ham goal as the half progressed.

The visitors thought that they may have had a penalty in the 27th-minute after a foul and handball in the box, but a Luis Diaz offside in the build-up saved referee Anthony Taylor from having to make a decision.

Diaz went close for Klopp's side in the 40th-minute as the Colombian hit the post, but this would signal the end of Liverpool's control in the game.

Bowen found the opener in the 43rd minute with a headed effort, as the Hammers stole a lead almost out of nothing.

After the goal, however, it was West Ham who dominated what little time was left of the half, and they came close to a second but ultimately entered the halftime break with a one-goal lead.

Liverpool started the second half much like they did the first, looking like a side with a point to prove.

Their efforts were almost immediately rewarded when, in the 48th-minute, Diaz cut into the box before playing the ball across to Mac Allister, who fired a superb strike towards goal to level the game.

A little over 15 minutes later, after continuing to control the game, Liverpool snatched the lead after a deflection off of Angelo Ogbonna hit Alphonse Areola, before ending up in the back of the net.

Chances had fallen for both sides after the third goal, but it was West Ham who were the more clinical, as Antonio connected with a Bowen cross, to once again level the game after being gifted a free header.

From here, both teams searched desperately for a winner, especially the visitors who saw their position in the Premier League title race slipping away.

Harvey Elliott came the closest to finding a winner in the in the 89th minute, but his long-range effort was denied by the woodwork.

There would be no further drama as the game was brought to a close, with the score level - another crushing blow to Liverpool's title hopes.

The result sees Liverpool stay third, now two points shy of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and a point behind Man City, who have two games in hand.

Player of the Match - Jarrod Bowen

It was a great performance by Bowen, who scored and assisted in a game that otherwise lacked standout quality at times.

The Englishman's absence against Crystal Palace was telling, and his return could not have been more important for the Hammers in earning a draw against Liverpool.