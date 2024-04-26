Arsenal have smashed London rivals Chelsea by five goals to nil at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the team that beat Wolves at the weekend, bringing Thomas Partey into the midfield for just his fifth Premier League start of the season and replacing Jakub Kiwior with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who had started in Munich last week before a knock ruled him out of the trip to Wolverhampton.

Chelsea were without star player Cole Palmer, through illness, and Malo Gusto. Both centre-backs who started against Manchester City in the weekend’s FA Cup semi-final defeat were left on the bench, replaced by Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

The Gunners got off to a roaring start when Declan Rice found space behind the Chelsea midfield and drove towards the box before finding Leandro Trossard, who shot low and powerfully past goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic. It could’ve been 2-0 shortly after, had Kai Havertz elected to shoot instead of pass.

Chelsea grew into the game however, and Disasi and Noni Madueke came close to connecting on balls across the face of David Raya’s goal. As the half-time whistle blew, there was a sense of tension among the home fans. Arsenal’s recent losses against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have involved first halves of dominance without reward, followed by drop-offs in the second halves.

This wasn’t to be the case against Chelsea. Ben White doubled Arsenal’s lead following a short corner routine, finishing well after a Rice shot was blocked. Soon after, former Chelsea man Havertz made it three, firing in over Petrovic when he was put through on goal via a beautiful Martin Odegaard pass. No restraint was shown in his celebrations.

The German repeated the trick just eight minutes later, finding the bottom corner with a perfectly executed shot that left Petrovic with no chance. Arsenal’s demolition job was finished off with a brace for White who, when found by Odegaard, met the ball on the volley and watched it float over the Chelsea goalkeeper and into the top corner. The defender’s reaction indicated it was probably a cross but that won’t be told on the stat sheet.

Five goals to zero and Arsenal’s biggest ever win against Chelsea. The three points gave Arsenal a four-point advantage over Manchester City until their win at Brighton on Thursday night, and a three-point advantage over Liverpool, who lost at Everton. Chelsea remain in ninth position.

Arsenal are learning to cope with setbacks

When Arteta’s side lost to Aston Villa and were knocked out of the Champions League, many assumed their season would once again crumble. Last season, they dropped a two-goal lead to Liverpool at Anfield and the dropped points were followed by back-to-back draws against West Ham and Southampton. Results which ultimately killed Arsenal’s title chances.

The loss to Villa came out of the blue and was followed by a difficult away game against Wolves and a game against Chelsea who, despite their awful season, have consistently given the big six difficult games – Mauricio Pochettino’s side held Manchester City to draws in both games this season.

However, they have come out of both games with six points and have kept their season alive. It is so easy to forget how young this Arsenal team is - for the vast majority of them, last season was their first experience in a title challenge. Then again, to describe it as just a title challenge is perhaps selling it short. This is a title challenge against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A horrible, financially doped fantasy where a team can win their last nine games amid a 17-game unbeaten streak, collecting 97 points, and not win the Premier League. Arsenal have dropped points twice in 2024. They have taken 37 points from a possible 42 this year, yet that one loss may cost them.

It must be stressed that this, in regular football terms, is not normal. If Arsenal do not go on to win the league, they have at least proved once again that they are learning and improving, constantly.

Chelsea are incredibly reliant on Cole Palmer

When the team sheets were released and Palmer’s name was not among them, two telling reactions were provoked. One of resignation from the Chelsea fans and one of tranquility on the Arsenal end. Both sides had acknowledged a truth that has become increasingly obvious throughout this season. Without Cole Palmer, Chelsea offer very little threat.

Palmer, signed from Manchester City last summer, has had an incredible season. The winger has 20 goals and nine assists for the London club and practically anything positive Chelsea have produced, he has been at the heart of.

Before the game, Pochettino urged his other players to prove that they are not a part of “Cole Palmer FC” but if anything, they proved the opposite. Madueke and Nicolas Jackson had moments that troubled the Arsenal defence but ultimately lacked the final product. The less said about Mykhailo Mudryk’s performance, the better.

There is no doubt Chelsea have talent in their ranks, but they must learn to perform without Cole Palmer, or they risk losing him.

Thomas Partey may have a key role to play in the last four games

Last season, Partey started 26 Premier League games for Arsenal in the defensive midfield position. And was very good. His line-breaking passes and cover of the backline gave Arsenal massive presence in midfield and when he was out, they missed him - losses against Manchester United and Manchester City both came in games the Ghanaian missed.

This season, Partey has started all of two Premier League games in defensive midfield. The first of which came against Luton Town three weeks ago. The first three games of the season, he started at right-back, with Arteta attempting to mitigate the loss of Oleksandr Zinchenko in build-up.

With Rice arriving from West Ham for a club record fee in the summer, the loss of Partey hasn’t been felt as strongly. The Englishman has started all but one of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season and has been incredible. For West Ham, Rice was an all-action defensive midfielder, working tirelessly to protect the backline and he has done this exceptionally well for Arsenal. However, Arteta likely had a different plan in mind.

For the Community Shield, which the Gunners beat Manchester City for, Arsenal started with both Partey and Rice in the midfield. Partey, the deepest of the midfielders whilst Rice played on the left, free to charge up and down the pitch. The 25-year-old is exceedingly technical and can dribble in and out of players, driving Arsenal forward, which he has shown on numerous occasions. Rice also has a powerful shot and a pin-point delivery.

Against Chelsea, Arteta was finally given the chance to start what is likely his ideal midfield. Partey sat, while Rice played forward. Akin to the relationship between Partey and Granit Xhaka last season. With four games remaining and Partey seemingly finally fit to start, it is likely we will see this midfield in every game and it could prove to be a difference-maker in the final stages.

To sack or to not sack? That is the question

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel almost two years ago. Graham Potter replaced him, likely in a bid by new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to stamp their authority. Potter’s time at the club was, in short, a disaster. The decision was made to again sack a manager and Pochettino was hired at the start of the season.

In both cases, Chelsea have hired managers who are predominantly known for developing projects. They have provided both managers with a squad that could be called a project squad – full of young players in need of development.

This summer, Chelsea’s owners have a key decision to make. They are rapidly losing the confidence of the Chelsea fan base and must decide which direction they want to go in. If they are committed to homing a ‘project’, they must stand behind the manager they have hired and they must see Pochettino’s journey out. For better or worse.

To once again fire a manager, would leave a new manager with a squad largely influenced by his predecessors. It would indicate a distinct lack of direction and undermine any work Chelsea have completed in the last two years. Pochettino’s survival as Chelsea manager may be the unpopular choice, but it may just be the best option for Chelsea’s owners.