Crystal Palace romped to a 5-2 win over London rivals West Ham at the weekend and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce in this midweek fixture against Newcastle. Their wins over Liverpool and West Ham mean that staying up looks a certainty but all three points against Newcastle would guarantee it.

They also battled to a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Anfield before their win on home soil against West Ham, inspiring a lot of confidence ahead of their fixture against Newcastle.

Since changing managers, the Eagles have been very unlucky in many games, conceding late goals against Luton, Bournemouth and Tottenham in head coach, Oliver Glasner’s early games. They have also been unlucky in the sense that their two best-attacking players, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, have struggled for fitness this season.

The pair have started just six games together in the league this season but are such a threat when they play together with 15 goals and assists between the duo this season.

With January signing, Adam Wharton, seamlessly settling into the Palace team and giving the illusion of having been a part of that midfield for years and another January signing, Daniel Muñoz, looking to have solved a problem position for the Eagles at Right Wingback, they recruited well in January, and it has paid dividends in their relegation fight.

Glasner's appointment has coincided with a return to form of starting players such as Tyrick Mitchell and a good goalscoring return from talisman, Jean Phillipe Mateta. Sunday’s win over West Ham was perhaps their best-attacking performance of the season and the first time they managed to score five goals this season.

Glasner’s side were relentless and put West Ham to the sword, going 4-0 up after 31 minutes. If the Eagles can either keep hold of key players such as Eze or Olise this summer and supplement the squad with signings, as well as see players such as Guéhi and Doucoure added to the team, or sell one or two key players and reinvest the money well in the squad they could well spring a few shocks next season.

While it is too late in the season for Crystal Palace to mount a European push, it is in Newcastle’s hands to seal a European spot for next season.

The Magpies currently lie in sixth place, knowing that if they are to win all their games for the remainder of the season, they will finish in at least sixth place and guarantee themselves a place in Europe next season.

The Magpies face a tough task to get all three points against a Crystal Palace team that have hit their stride and have only lost one game under new manager, Oliver Glasner.

Their defence will have to be on its A-game to manage the threats posed by Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The Magpies have taken just 14 points from 15 games on the road in the league this season, in stark contrast to the Tynesiders’ home form.

That said, the Toon Army have been far better on the road in recent matches: a record of three away league wins in their last five on the road. Eddie Howe’s side are a potent team in front of goal and look close to their best going forward in recent matches.

Alexander Isak remains in strong contention for the Golden Boot this season with his rate of return in front of goal the best in the league this season in goal: minute terms. He is supplemented by one of England’s most exciting talents in Anthony Gordon who seems to get better with every game as he pushes for a spot in the England team.

The pair were unplayable in the 4-0 drubbing last time out at St James’ Park as Tottenham were punished by Newcastle’s attacking quality. The return to the starting eleven of Barnes has also coincided with an added threat in Newcastle’s attack.

Harvey Barnes has missed a large portion of the season but adds something different to the Newcastle attack when he plays and has contributed in terms of goals and assists when in the team.

It looks as though Eddie Howe may have found his first-choice front three. Barnes, Gordon and Isak have only played 136 minutes together this season but when the trio have played together the Magpies have scored eight goals working out to a goal every 17 minutes.

The Tyneside team have also benefitted from an extended break due to FA Cup action last weekend, having had a break of 13 days between their game against Tottenham and the trip to Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

Team News

Crystal Palace

There was a fresh injury problem to concern Crystal Palace this week as Rob Holding was ruled out with a hamstring problem. It is a blow for the former Arsenal man, who has struggled with injuries this term and only started 6 league games for the Eagles.

Palace will be without Cheick Doucouré, who remains out till the end of the season, as well as Jefferson Lerma and Marc Guéhi who are sidelined with injuries.

Matheus França and first-choice goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, also remain sidelined for Crystal Palace. Adam Wharton was forced off with a knee injury in Saturday's win over West Ham but Glasner is hopeful the young midfielder will feature against Newcastle.

Newcastle remain without a host of key players but the long break between matches has allowed Callum Wilson the chance to reintegrate himself into first-team training and he will be in contention to play at Selhurst Park.

The striker has endured another season of injury woes this term but Eddie Howe was keen to stress his importance in his press conference, saying that to replace a player of his quality would be incredibly expensive.

Sandro Tonali remains out till next season, and is still awaiting the FA's verdict on whether his ban for gambling will be extended past August. Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Miguel Almirón and Nick Pope are closer to a return but the trip to London will come too soon for them. Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are sidelined for the season.

Likely line-ups

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Richards; Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Olise

Newcastle

Dúbravka; Hall, Burn, Schär, Livramento; Anderson; Guimarães, Longstaff; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Key Players

Crystal Palace - Michael Olise

If Crystal Palace are to get anything from the game it will likely be due in part to the skilful French winger. Olise has had a frustrating season with injury but his goalscoring return has been brilliant when he has played.

The winger has seven goals and four assists from 10 starts and 15 Premier League games in total, including four goals and three assists in his last four games at Selhurst Park. The wide player will likely be up against Lewis Hall, who has only played a handful of games this term and will be in for a tough game at left back should he get the nod for this game.

The French under-21 international has been linked with a list of England's top clubs and, if not for his injury record, it is likely he would already be at a top side.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

The Swedish striker has six games left in his pursuit of the Golden Boot and is trailing Haaland and Palmer by three goals. With games against Burnley and Sheffield United to come in the matches after Crystal Palace, the tricky striker will have good chances to add to his tally but will be targeting another goal on the road against Crystal Palace.

The Swedish striker is in red hot form at present, notching a brace against Tottenham last time out, making it seven goals for the Swede in his last six league games. Isak will be hoping to score his first goal against Crystal Palace, having drawn a blank against Wednesday's opponents in his previous three games against them.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game takes place at Selhurst Park in London.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday night.

Where can I watch?

The game has not been picked to be broadcast in the UK.