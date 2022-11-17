Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup Group E Preview, Round 1, 2022

What is certainly an abnormally planned World Cup, got underway this week, with Qatar playing host to the 32 qualified nations, and eight groups consisting of four teams in each.

Two of those countries are Spain and Costa Rica, who have respectively worked their way onto the world stage, and will face off in their Group E game on Wednesday.

These sides have met three times in the past, most recently a 2017 thrashing of Los Ticos, Spain winning that one 5-0.

Across La Roja's 15 admissions into the prestigious competition, they have only claimed the ultimate prize once, that being in 2010, when an incredible run saw them overcome Netherlands in the final, conceding a mere two goals throughout.

Costa Rica begin their sixth World Cup this week, and having qualified for the last two running, it's becoming a regularity. For a country that holds just over 5.1 million people, the 2010 achievement of reaching the quarter-finals was a momentous one, but a penalty-shootout defeat snatched away any chance of silverware that time.

Luis Enrique's side have failed to win any of their last three World Cup opening games, whereas Luis Fernando Suárez' South American outfit have won one of their last three openers.

Looking at current form, both teams have fallen to defeat just once in the last year.

Team News

Spain

Manager Luis Enrique had his obvious wide pool of players to choose from for the all-important tournament, however the goalkeeping option sprung a surprise for many fans, with Premier League shot-stopping pair David de Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga, respectively of Manchester United and Chelsea, denied a place on the plane.

36-year-old veteran Sergio Ramos, who needs no introduction at all, has also been forced to watch from home, failing to make the cut too.

Additionally to note, Jose Gaya was originally selected for the Spanish squad, though he has since had to pull out due to an injury, with Alejandro Balde filling in as replacement.

Costa Rica

Although Costa Rica aren't up there as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, they sure have some experience in their ranks, looking especially at attacking midfielder Bryan Ruiz, who has a staggering 146 caps to his name.

PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas made the 26-man squad, his third World Cup, whilst ex-Arsenal man Joel Campbell is set to achieve the same feat.

Campbell is, in fact, one of just three forwards listed for Los Ticos, so a lack of depth on the front line may be seen.

Likely Lineups

Spain

Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Williams

Costa Rica

Navas; Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Key Players

Pedri

£100M versatile midfielder Pedri has shone in La Liga for Barcelona of late, scoring three across his 14 appearances this season, that coming along with an equal amount of assists too.

Since breaking into the Spain squad in early 2021, the 19-year-old has impressed, after playing all six of La Roja's matches in last year's European Championships.

There isn't much doubt in Pedri performing and running the midfield in this World Cup, and he'll look to make an emphatic start against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Embed from Getty Images

Joel Campbell

Experienced Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell boasts 11 former clubs across 13 years in the game, including Premier League big guns Arsenal, who he was with from 2011 to 2018.

Internationally, Campbell has seen two World Cups with Los Ticos, and overall, has a phenomenal 118 caps to his name, as well as 25 goals.

After finishing rock bottom of the group in the 2018 World Cup, the target for Campbell and Co. is to progress through the group stage, which won't be an easy task at all.

Embed from Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This game will be hosted by the Al Thumama Stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000.

The Doha venue has so far seen Netherlands complete a late scoring against Senegal.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23rd November, which is 7pm in Qatar time.

How can I watch?

In the UK, you can watch the game via ITV 1/ITV Hub (STV in Scotland). In the United States, the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

If you are wanting to watch from Spain, it's RTVE. From Costa Rica, switch over to Teletica.