Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Dutch 'Late Late Show' breaks Senegal hearts

Late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were enough to see Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side take all three points from their Group A opener.

Gakpo rose above goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the dying stages, adding some drama to what had previously been an underwhelming game.

Neither side had looked likely to break the deadlock in the second half before a spectacular cross from Frenkie de Jong unlocked a stubborn Senegal defence.

Davy Klaassen wrapped up the game in stoppage time as Senegal piled men forwards in hope of salvaging an equaliser.

Senegal's best chances of the game forced good saves from Andries Noppert, although they were saves that would be expected to be made.

Story of the match

Senegal lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Monaco's Krepin Diatta started on the right of a front three, filling in for the injured Sadio Mane.

Chelsea centre half Kalidou Koulibaly captained his nation in Mane's absence.

Embed from Getty Images

Manager van Gaal handed a debut to goalkeeper Noppert.

The 28-year-old plies his trade with SC Heerenveen in the Eredivise, two years after being unemployed.

Memphis Depay started the game on the bench as ex-Tottenham man Vincent Janssen started up front.

The game started in bright fashion as the Dutch had a golden chance to break the deadlock after just four minutes.

Gakpo went through on goal, drawing Senegal keeper Mendy off his line.

The winger cut the ball back to the onrushing Steven Bergwijn, but he failed to get a touch on the ball.

Ismaila Sarr had Senegal's first notable effort at goal, firing over from 25-yards out with a fierce left-footed effort.

Daley Blind, a part of van Gaal's 2014 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals, came close to opening the scoring after 17 minutes.

His back post header went just wide of Mendy's goal.

Moments later, Holland were presented with another huge chance as Bergwijn started a fast counter-attack from a Senegal corner.

The winger found Steven Berghuis, who then played in de Jong, but the Barcelona man could not unleash a shot at goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Minutes before the half-time break, Sarr's dangerous ball across the face of goal was cut out by a diving Nathan Ake, somewhat summing up the first half.

The players seemed to struggle in the Qatari heat, with the game taking a more pedestrian pace as the sides went into the break goalless.

The beginning of the second half was not much better as the pace seemed to drop even further.

The first notable effort after the break came in the 65th minute.

Diatta played a perfectly weighted ball in the channel for Boulaye Dia, with the striker forcing a good save from goalkeeper Noppert.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was stretchered off the field with 20 minutes to go.

The 32-year-old was injured after a painful looking collision with de Jong.

Gakpo broke Senegalese hearts with just five minutes of the game left.

An unmarked de Jong was handed time to float a delightful ball over the top of the Senegal defence.

Gakpo's run was not picked up by any defender, with the winger beating Mendy to the ball and heading into an empty net.

Embed from Getty Images

Senegal looked for an immediate response when Papa Gueye fired a left footed effort towards Noppert's goal, forcing the goalkeeper into another smart save.

As the game was fizzling out, Davy Klaassen wrapped up the victory for his side.

Depay broke from deep, taking a weak left footed effort at goal.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy parried tamely to the onrushing Klaassen, with his left footed rebound going into the top left corner.

The win sees van Gaal's side level with Ecuador on both points and goal difference after the first round of games.

Senegal play hosts Qatar at 1pm on Friday in what is now a must win clash, while the Netherlands face Ecuador at 4pm on the same day.

Player of the match

This was looking like a tough decision to make for all the wrong reasons.

Gakpo's winning goal in the latter stages of the match was the only difference between the two sides.

Starting in a wide position, Gakpo was moved further forwards when Janssen was substituted, partnering Depay in attack.

The winger has been the recipient of lots of hype this summer, with rumours of a move to Manchester United surrounding the 23-year-old.

Dutch boss van Gaal removed Gakpo in the 94th minute, allowing the travelling support to appreciate his match wining moment.