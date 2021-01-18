Bundesliga Transfer Roundup Week 2 - Looking at who has gone where in Germany

As we're halfway through the month, teams across the Bundesliga have really ramped up their activity in the January transfer window, so now is a good time to check in on everything that has happened this past week.

Bayer Leverkusen

Arrivals

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - €1.70m from Manchester United

Unable to make a breakthrough in the first team setup at Old Trafford, the former Ajax academy graduate has opted to move to Leverkusen where first team opportunities are likely to arise with the impending retirements of Sven and Lars Bender. Only making one appearance for United this season, which came in September, he might to have to wait to make his Bundesliga debut since he first needs to build up match fitness.

TSG Hoffenheim

Departures

Joao Klauss - loan to Standard Liege

After a stellar spell in Austria in which the Brazilian scored 12 goals in 28 games for LASK Linz, Klauss would have expected a slightly more prominent role in the first team. However, has only found himself behind the likes of Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou and Munas Dabbur in the pecking order. Still only 23, a loan move to Standard Liege for the second half of the season should be the perfect opportunity for him to start playing football matches again.

Wolfsburg

Departures

Felix Klaus - loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf

His move from Hannover 96 to Wolfsburg in 2018 has never really worked out, only scoring once and in previous seasons being limited to substitute appearances. However, this season has been even more difficult for the 28 year old, as he's only made six appearances. Out of those showings he only started one of them, and that wasn't even ideal as he was used out of position at right-back. A loan to Dusseldorf may be the perfect move for all parties, if his top flight experience can help them get promoted, a potential permanent transfer may be on the horizon.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Arrivals

Luka Jovic - loan from Real Madrid

If any transfer just seemed to make sense it was most definitely this one. Struggling for game time at Real Madrid and unlikely to ever knock Karim Benzema off his perch, the Serbian has moved back on loan to the club where everything clicked for him. Scoring 17 times in his final season at Frankfurt, he was one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the time. Two years and two goals later, the move to Spain has unfortunately not worked out for him. But his return to the Commerzbank-Arena could not have been more emphatic, scoring twice to seal a 3-1 win over Schalke while hinting at what a potential strike partnership with Andre Silva could look like when it is at it's peak.

Departures

David Abraham - free transfer to Huracan

Argentine defender Abraham confirmed after five and a half years in Frankfurt that he was going into 'semi-retirement'. This, in his words, meant going back to his native Argentina to spend time with his family and play for his local club. Like Jovic, the 3-1 victory over Schalke was the fitting farewell for a Frankfurt legend who was greeted with an emotional hug from manager Adi Hutter at the final whistle.

Dominik Kohr - loan to Mainz

The defensive midfielder has been overlooked for much of this season with Sebastian Rode and Djibril Sow in particular playing more often than the man signed from Leverkusen. That's not the case at Mainz though, as no one has really nailed down that position in their fight to stay in the Bundesliga. Bo Svensson will be hoping his new man can bring in that steel and determination, especially with Pierre Kunde currently injured.

Union Berlin

Arrivals

Leon Dajaku - loan from Bayern Munich

Promising winger Dajaku joins Union Berlin to help their European push. The 19 year old made his debut for the Bayern first team last season but he has only appeared for the second team in the 3. Liga this term, scoring 3 goals in 14 appearances.

Mainz

Arrivals

Dominik Kohr - loan from Frankfurt (see above)

Koln

Departures

Christian Clemens - free transfer to Darmstadt

It's been a disastrous year and a half for the former Germany U21 international as he has been blighted by injuries, only appearing once in the whole of last season. Now 29, Clemens has unfortunately not lived up to his potential solely down to numerous knee injuries throughout his career. However, a move back to 2. Bundesliga may allow him to play often when fit.

Frederik Sorensen - released

The Danish centre half has been made a free agent six months earlier than initially intended. Only making three appearances this season, Sorensen has become somewhat of a forgotten man at Koln in recent years, spending last season on loan at Young Boys in Switzerland. The 28 year old should have multiple suitors who are in need of a centre-back, though, whether it is in Germany or across Europe.