Real Betis vs Manchester United: Europa League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Manchester United put on a stylish display in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with Spanish outfit Real Betis, securing a 4-1 win at Old Trafford that has them with one foot in the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League.

Betis responded well to an early Marcus Rashford opener as familiar face Ayoze Perez produced a neat finish into the bottom corner to send the sides level at half time.

The home side however turned on the style in the second half, with a special Antony strike, Bruno Fernandes header and first Old Trafford goal for Wout Weghorst giving Man United daylight ahead of the return fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

The Spanish side will need a special performance to beat a Man United side who are yet to lose in Spain this season, after beating Villareal in the group stage whilst scoring an impressive 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie with Barcelona.

Team News

Erik ten Hag will be without Argentinian starlet Alejandro Garnacho after the injury he sustained during the draw with Southampton on Sunday.

However, recent absentees Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof were both selected in the squad to travel to Spain, whilst Anthony Martial will not travel as he looks to return to full fitness.

Ten Hag will be pleased to have Sabitzer back and available after Casemiro received a four-game suspension on Sunday, but the Brazilian will be available for selection on Thursday.

Antony consoling Casemiro after his dismissal against Southampton. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manuel Pellegrini has made only one change from the squad that travelled to Manchester for the first leg.

Italian Luiz Felipe will not be available for selection following a hamstring injury he sustained. Teenager Felix Garreta will be his replacement, whilst Juan Cruz and Nabil Fekir remain out injured.

Predicted Lineups

Real Betis - Bravo, Abner, Ruiz, Pezzella, Sabaly, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Henrique, Canales, Juanmi, Perez

Manchester United - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Weghorst

Key Players

Real Betis - Ayoze Perez

The former Newcastle United striker provided a clinical edge in Manchester in the first leg, and will need to have his shooting boots on if Betis are to stand any chance of a comeback.

The Spaniard will of course rely on the service he gets but Perez must provide a useful outlet for his side who will have the pressure from the home crowd to go and get back in the game.

An early goal in the game could prove to be decisive in the tie, and if Perez and Betis can get it, a special night in Seville could play out.

Perez celebrating his equaliser at Old Trafford. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United - Casemiro

Despite receiving a second red card in a Man United shirt on Sunday, Casemiro will still have a crucial role to play on Thursday as he looks to help his side see out the tie.

An emphatic win in the first leg saw the Red Devil's take a commanding lead to Seville but Betis will surely come out of the blocks and put the pressure on Man United. Casemiro will have to be at his dominant, brilliant best in order to sure things up and keep things secure for Ten Hag's men.

Man United must look to be solid and secure defensively, and it must start with the Brazilian who has been a revelation under Ten Hag this season.

Match Details

The game will be one of the early kick-offs in the Europa League on Thursday, scheduled to start at 17:45 GMT.

It will be at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, and will be televised live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom.