Man United 2-2 Sevilla: Late Maguire own goal leaves tie all to play for

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Marcel Sabitzer of Manchester United scores their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC at Old Trafford on April 13, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Sevilla claimed a sensational 2-2 draw away to Manchester United in the Europa League after a late stoppage time own-goal from Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

It was a composed performance from the Red Devils who rarely looked seriously threatened from the visitors until late on. However, their earlier efforts were almost meaningless after falling apart in the last ten minutes.

Sabitzer opened the scoring 15 minutes in. The Austrian fired a powerful shot into the net, after latching onto Bruno Fernandes' perfect through-ball. As always, the Portuguese playmaker was ever present in the final third.

Sabitzer made it 2-0 to the Red Devils just six minutes after his first. In an almost carbon copy of his opener, the midfielder latched onto a through-ball from Anthony Martial before firing past Yassine Bounou once again.

In the second half, the clash became highly based on counter-attacks. Antony came closest at the start of the second half as he cut in from the right flank. Tyrell Malacia frightened the home crowd after guiding Jesus Navas' low powerful cross into his own goal.

Sevilla then claimed a remarkable equaliser after another own-goal, this time from Harry Maguire. Youssef En-Nesyri's header deflected off Maguire into the back of the net to send the travelling fans into chaos.

The two teams will face each other in the second leg next Thursday, but, with it all to play for in the quarter-finals.

Story of the match

The Red Devil's made five changes from the last round, with Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Martial, Sabitzer all forcing their way into the starting eleven.

The Palanganas also made five changes. Erik Lamela was the most notable player who joined the starting eleven. The Argentine is known for having a rich history at Old Trafford with Tottenham Hotspur, especially after his last visit back in 2020. Sevilla were joined by superb travelling support in the away end, who had been vocal hours before kick-off.

Man United very nearly had the perfect start in the opening minute. Sancho latched onto a perfectly-placed through-ball before placing it past the goalkeeper. However, he started his run slightly too early, leading to the linesman judging him offside. The hosts started quickly and looked dangerous in the final third.

The Europa League experts began to frustrate United after a fast start. They looked controlled in possession and utilised every moment possible to slow down the pace of the match.

Antony came close to breaking the deadlock 13 minutes in. The Brazilian produced a powerful shot in the box, but Bounou made a strong save to his right.

United eventually capitalised on a shaky Spanish defence and took the lead 15 minutes in. Sabitzer latched onto a through-ball in behind from Fernandes before firing past the Moroccan in goal. Sevilla, despite assured in possession, looked vulnerable defensively. It provided a field day for United's attackers.

Sabitzer makes it 2-0. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The dominance continued in the first half. Sabitzer doubled his tally in the 21st minute to make it 2-0. In a similar move to the first, the Austrian latched onto a sensational through-ball from Martial. The former Red Bull Leipzig midfielder found himself one on one with Bounou, before firing past him once again.

Sabitzer was a rushed deadline day signing for Erik Ten Hag's side, but many are beginning to suggest he is one of the signings of the season. His two early goals showed his importance to the Red Devils again.

Man United very nearly made it 3-0 with 33 minutes on the clock. Martial and Sancho combined on the edge of the box and, although neither could fire a shot towards goal, it eventually felt to Casemiro. The Brazilian had time and space, yet could only place a tame effort towards Bounou which deflected out for a corner.

Former Spurs midfielder Lamela was lucky to only receive a yellow card 40 minutes in. The Argentine went in recklessly on Casemiro, yet VAR, to the surprise of many, deemed it was not serious enough for a red card. Sevilla very nearly pulled one back at the end of the half, but a scramble within the six-yard box was cut short by the offside flag.

Lamela's challenge on Casemiro. (Photo by Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

As the half-time whistle blew, the Premier League side had a comfortable 2-0 lead. Sevilla looked devoid of ideas in the final third and fragile in defensive.

Second half changes style

Former Ajax winger, Antony, nearly provided the perfect start to the second half for the hosts. The energetic midfielder cut in from the right, beat his man, before curling a finessed shot just wide of the left post. It was very nearly a stunning goal from him.

Sevilla created one of their most dangerous chances yet with 50 minutes on the clock. Gonzalo Montiel found space down the right flank and fired a low cross into the box hoping it would find someone, however it was eventually cleared away by the United defence.

The pace and intensity of the match slowed down in the second half. Both sides had chances on the counter, but neither could threaten their retrospective goalkeepers.

A United chance 61 minutes in epitomised that point. After the visitors threatened at one end, the hosts quickly countered and found Antony down the right flank. The chaotic winger, just like he had all match, cut in and fired a shot towards the far corner. It was his closest effort yet, but he could still only smash the inside of the post.

Substitutes Navas and Suso provided an energetic spark for the Palanganas, especially out wide, yet it still could not materialise into a goal for the visitors.

Malacia should have made it 3-0 with ten minutes remaining. The Dutchman had time and space on the edge of the box, but he delayed for too long, allowing his low effort to be deflected out for a corner.

The tie's script changed entirely with seven minutes remaining when Sevilla halved their deficit. Navas, who had been effective ever since coming on, found space down the right flank and powered a low cross into the box. It was turned into the net by Malacia who was ruing his missed chance just minutes earlier.

But the chaos did not stop there. With just minutes left in stoppage time, Sevilla scored a spectacular equaliser. Maguire, just like Malacia, sent the home fans into agony after guiding the ball into his own net. En-Nesyri's header deflected off the centre-back into the net. There was little the captain could do about it.

Player of the match - Marcel Sabitzer

There were several contenders from United's frontline for this award. Antony, Fernandes, and Martial were all effective in the opening half.

Although the hosts did not win, Sabitzer showed his quality to help United to a draw.

The playmaker converted two chances emphatically early on to make it 2-0 to United. He showed composure and skill to guide his efforts past Bounou. Sabitzer has been a sensational signing for the Red Devils since joining in January, and he showed his worth again tonight.