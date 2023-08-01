Manchester City Season Preview 2023/24

As the 2023/2024 Premier League season looms on the horizon, Manchester City stands at the precipice of an exhilarating journey. The Etihad Stadium roars with anticipation as the Blue Moon faithful await another gripping chapter in their club's illustrious history.

Under the visionary leadership of Pep Guardiola, Man City has carved a reputation as a footballing powerhouse, leaving opponents trembling in their wake. The team's relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with a squad brimming with talent, has positioned them as perennial title contenders in domestic and European competitions.

As we delve into this season preview, we will explore the key aspects that are set to define City's campaign, such as looking back on the 22/23 season, outgoings, incomings, Guardiola and more. We will provide a detailed outlook on what the fans can expect from the Citizens in the coming months.

How did they do last season?

Man City were able to win the Premier League for the fifth time under Guardiola with their stunning end-of-season form that saw them climb above Arsenal, despite Mikel Arteta's side leading the table for 248 days.

The defining moment that tipped the scales in City's favour was Arsenal's shocking 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the penultimate game of the season. This unexpected result allowed City to seize the opportunity and climb to the top of the table, ensuring that they finished the season as the champions of English football.

The standout player who stole the headlines was, of course, Erling Haaland. The sensational striker made an immediate impact in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, and his scoring prowess was nothing short of phenomenal as he shattered records and claimed the Premier League's Golden Boot with a remarkable 36 goals to his name. His goalscoring exploits became the backbone of City's attacking force, as he consistently found the back of the net in crucial moments.

However, plaudits can also go towards many other players that proved to show up in consistently crucial moments; Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were instrumental in the midfield, whether it be scoring or assisting, and played a huge part in Man City's capture of the title.

Getty: Robin Jones

Outgoings

Man City are suffering some big losses for the 2023/24 season, despite winning the treble last season. The likes of Riyad Mahrez and Gundogan are the biggest names on City's departure list, but there are also rumours of Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva leaving the club alongside them.

Losing an excessive amount of key players in one transfer window (and failing to replace them) will hurt City in the long run. Questions will arise of whether their depth has the quality to challenge first-team players and unless players are brought in as direct upgrades or as backups then City could find themselves lacking in other competitions.

Incomings

A lack of incomings so far has frustrated City fans. Just one permanent signing for City so far as Matteo Kovacic trades the blue of Chelsea for the sky blue of Manchester.

A £29m fee for the Croatian international seems like good business and does fill the void that Gundogan leaves as he heads off to Barcelona. The question is whether City will be able to pull off another, as RB Leipzig and fellow Croatian Josko Gvardiol is also rumoured to join the club.

Gvardiol would be a fantastic pick-up for City should they pull it off. He not only offers longevity and experience, being just 21 years old and playing football consistently at a high level but also offers versatility, too. Gvardiol can play both centre-back and left-back, providing competition for Nathan Ake, John Stones and Ruben Dias in the process.

Getty: Robbie Jay Barratt

Pep Guardiola

As the architect of Manchester City's success, Guardiola has set his sights on building a lasting legacy. He aspires to be remembered as the manager who revolutionised the English game, leaving a lasting impact on the club's identity and inspiring a new generation of footballing aficionados.

Guardiola's knack for nurturing talent is equally impressive. He has honed young prospects into world-class players and unlocked the potential of seasoned veterans. His man-management skills and unwavering trust in his players create an environment where individuals thrive, contributing their best on the field. Undoubtedly, Guardiola has already set his mindset on those at the club and will be doing so for Kovacic and Gvardiol.

Strongest XI

Guardiola's tactics from the back end of last season suggest that he will play 3-2-5 in attack, and four at the back in the defensive formation.

That being said, City's strongest lineup (without the unconfirmed signing of Gvardiol) would likely be:

Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

Of course, this is subject to change as players' whereabouts are yet to be confirmed, but at this current time, this would likely be City's strongest lineup.

Three talking points ahead of the season

Impact of Emerging Talents

Manchester City's youth academy has produced some real gems in recent years. With exciting new talents emerging in various positions, such as James McAtee, how quickly can the arrivals adapt to Guardiola's tactics and seamlessly integrate into the squad's dynamic to contribute effectively to the team's success?

Haaland's Goal-Scoring Extravaganza:

Erling Haaland's sensational debut season at Manchester City saw him break Premier League records with an astonishing 36 goals. The Norwegian striker's predatory instincts and clinical finishing proved to be the catalyst for City's attacking prowess, propelling them to the Premier League title. Can he maintain this remarkable form in the upcoming season?

Defending the Title:

As the reigning champions, City will have a target on their back throughout the season. Every opponent will be eager to defeat the champions and stake their claim in the title race. Can City withstand the increased pressure and maintain the hunger and determination required to successfully defend their Premier League crown?

Getty: Robbie Jay Barratt

Expected Finish:

As they are most seasons, City are predicted to finish top of the table and have Guardiola lead City to Premier League number eight, and the sixth of his career.