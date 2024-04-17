The visitors were ahead with just over ten minutes played, Rodrygo able to pounce on an Ederson parry to finish at the second time of asking in front of the travelling support.

That was how it stayed after a first 45 that City dominated but could just not find the net.

They were able to in the second half however, setting up a nailbiting fifteen minutes for all inside the Etihad. Kevin De Bruyne slamming home a side footed finish after an original effort from sub Jeremy Doku was blocked.

Extra time was therefore on the menu, and the sides could not be split and required penalties.

Antonio Rudiger slotted Los Blancos through with the fifth penalty after heroics from Andriy Lupin.

Story of the Match

The two sides headed into this fixture off the back of an enthralling 3-3 draw in Spain, so it was all to play for in the second leg at the Etihad.

There was ten minutes on the clock before either side registered a shot on target as Eduardo Camavinga made room on the edge of the box and struck low into the grateful gloves of Ederson.

Minutes later, the Spanish side took the lead. A good right wing run was cut back to Rodrygo, who saw his first attempt parried away by the City custodian straight into his path and Real's eleven made no mistake at the second time of asking.



The hosts almost had an instant reply as fan favourite Erling Haaland's header from a Jack Grealish cross flew over the crossbar. He had another headed chance a short while after, this time striking the upright before the ball fell to Bernardo Silva's feet, but the Spaniard had no time to adjust and struck wide.

Jack Grealish was proving to be important in all of the home side’s attacks as Pep Guardiola’s side looked to utilise the wings. One of two West Midlands born players on the pitch, Grealish found De Bruyne who placed his shot towards the bottom corner only to be stopped by Andriy Lunin.



Pressure continued, Belgian midfielder De Bruyne’s long range drive well tipped wide by the Ukranian shot stopper.

The visitors were more than happy to let City attack and keep possession, a deflection wide was needed to deny Grealish after a mazy run into the box from the former Aston Villa man.

City were rallying and the atmosphere was getting better by the minute. Haaland found that man Grealish with 35 on the clock, but the winger struck a well hit effort into the side netting.

Lunin’s command of his box at set pieces looked shaky all first half, and De Bruyne almost found the net with an inswinging corner delivery – a Ukranian glove the only thing that could stop the tie being levelled.

Boos echoed around the Etihad at the half way stage, but more aimed at the man in the middle who only played two extra minutes.

Grealish had the first effort of the second period, Lunin equal to his half volley.

Los Blancos’ number thirteen was called into action again, this time stopping a shot from Phil Foden during the second stage of a corner kick.

With a third to go, all noise was coming from the away end. Despite chances being few and far between for the visitors, their confidence and comfortability when out of possession filled their visiting supporters full of confidence of progression.

Real’s brick wall Lunin seemed capable of stopping anything tonight, and was more than equal to a Jack Grealish daisy cutter.

With all the pressure, the Champions League holders’ goal was coming and Kevin De Bruyne was the man to send the Etihad crazy with fifteen to go.

The midfield maestro was first to react after a block from substitute Jeremy Doku’s strike and as calm as ever, the Belgian fired into the roof of the net to level the game and the tie.



City’s goalscorer had a chance to give the hosts what would be a deserved lead after a cut back, however the number seventeen leant back and sent his effort into the fans behind the goal.

Despite conceding, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were still adamant on playing on the back foot and that led to a corner being conceded. Luckily for the outfit from the Spanish capital, Haaland’s head could only find the side netting.

An injury time effort from Rodri rolled across the ground and into the hands of Lupin with an extra 30 minutes necessary to attempt to split the sides.

Pep Guardiola opted to take off Haaland ahead of the extra period, Julian Alvarez coming on in his place as a cold Manchester breeze descended over the stadium.

The first period of extra time played out similarly to regulation time with the hosts dominant again. Phil Foden was unable to sort his feet out to strike home after a Doku cross as Ancelotti’s men still failed to even break into a sweat when out of possession.

However, the Spanish side as ever looked strong on the break. City’s captain Kyle Walker needed to outmuscle Vinicius Jr in order for Ederson to claim before the hosts sprung a counter of their own, Doku’s attempt blocked and wide.

Antonio Rudiger had his blushes spared just before the 105 minute mark with his strike from six yards out over the bar being judged to be offside.

Alvarez had the only real chance of the second fifteen with extra time unable to decide a winner, the dreaded penalties necessary to find a winner.

City took first, and Alvarez sent Lupin the wrong way before Luka Modric was denied low by Ederson to give the hosts an early advantage.

Bernardo’s penalty was weak and straight down the middle, the Los Blancos custodian unlikely to make an easier penalty save. Jude Bellingham caressed home a spot kick his Dad Mark – a record breaking non league goalscorer at the likes of Leamington and Stourbridge – would be proud of.

Lupin brought out his heroics again, this time stopping Kovacic on City’s third kick and substitute Lucas Vazquez gave the visitors the lead in the shootout for the first time.

No mistake was made by Phil Foden before skipper Nacho Fernandez put the Spaniards one kick away from victory.

Goalkeeper Ederson stepped up to take City’s fifth and found the bottom corner. However, he could not stop Rudiger who powered Madrid into the semi finals.

Player of the Match

Andriy Lupin (Real Madrid)

When being dominated, the pressure was on the Ukrainian shot stopper, and with shoot out stops to add - the Ukrainian single handedly kept the visitors in the tie in regulation and extra time and then sent his team into the semi finals with a couple of superb saves from the spot.