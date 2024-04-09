Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal and Bayern Munich faced off in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final sharing the spoils in an exciting 2-2 draw. With Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and Bayern with nothing but the Champions League to play for, the stage was set between these familiar foes.

Surprisingly, Bayern Munich began the match as the better side, keeping Arsenal pinned back for most of the opening ten minutes but creating nothing of note.

The first half exploded into life on the 12-minute mark as Bukayo Saka curled the ball into the bottom left corner to give Arsenal an early lead.

However, an unexpected defensive error from the Gunners saw the former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry equalise as he poked the ball through David Raya's legs in the 18th minute.

Bayern Munich turned the game on its head as a marauding run from Leroy Sane saw him tripped in the box by William Saliba, earning the Bavarians a penalty. Harry Kane put away a customary penalty against Arsenal to earn himself his sixth goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta changed things at halftime, bringing on Oleksandr Zinchenko to apply more control from his side. The Gunners got their equaliser late into the second half as both substitutes combined. A fabulous piece of skill from Gabriel Jesus saw him find Leandro Trossard, who cushioned the ball into the back of the net.

A late Kingsley Coman flick saw the ball hit the post, as well as a controversial penalty shout against Saka, which saw an exciting end to a brilliant game of football.

Here are the player ratings for the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Arsenal

David Raya - 5

A mix up with his centre back saw Bayern equalise. Dived too early for the penalty, otherwise was fine.

Benjamin White - 6

Started the match really well, linking up with usual suspects Saka and Odegaard. Had a great opportunity to put Arsenal two in front but struck his effort straight at Neuer.

Found himself less involved as the game went on. Made a phenomenal recovery run to stop Sane making it 3-1.

William Saliba - 5

Gave away the penalty and did not look his sleek self.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

Was tasked with managing Kane and tussled well in their duels. Looked more comfortable on the ball than his centre back partner.

Jakub Kiwior - 4

Could not handle Leroy Sane's directness and should have done better for Bayern's second goal. Rightfully substituted at halftime.

Jorginho - 5

His lack of pace and agility allowed Bayern to counter time after time, however did provide some vital interceptions and tackles.

Declan Rice - 7

Won the ball for the equaliser and generally swept up well. Played in the number eight position but did not affect the game offensively.

Martin Odegaard - 7

Ran his socks off and initiated every pressing sequence. Captains performance.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4

Failed to make an impact and was isolated for most of the game as the ball was mostly played on Arsenal's right-hand side. When Martenelli did gain possession, Kimmich dealt with the winger with great ease.

Kai Havertz - 6

Used again as a centre-forward, he worked extremely hard with his efforts leading to the opener. Was moved into midfield towards the latter stages of the match.

Bukayo Saka - 8

Arsenal's best player on the night getting Alphonso Davies booked early. The finish on 12 minutes was beautiful. He almost earned Arsenal a winner at the death.

Subs:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Tried his best to keep things ticking in the midfield. The Gunners looked more assured upon his entry.

Leandro Trossard - 8

Brilliant finish to keep Arsenal in the tie and looked more lively than Martinelli. Super sub.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

Wonderful piece of skill before providing a clever assist. Changed the game.

Thomas Partey - 5

Was not on the pitch long, but he gave away a smart foul to stop Musiala on the counterattack.

Manuel Neuer - 7

Outrageous flick up to initiate the penalty win from Sane. Could not have done much about the goals.

Joshua Kimmich - 7

Locked down the right-hand side. Did not commit a foul all evening. Kept things simple. Classy performance.

Matthijis de Ligt - 6

Made a mistake for Arsenal's equaliser but reacted well. His performance for the rest of the evening signified why he has accumulated such high transfer fees. Showed real maturity.

Eric Dier - 5

Was not a happy return to North London for Dier as he looked nervous from the outset gifting Arsenal possession on numerous occasions.

Defensively he cleared everything that came his way but lacked the composure shown by his centre-back partner.

Alphonso Davies - 5

Got booked early so maybe was apprehensive to fully commit. Saka seemed to have his number. Failed to employ his usual overlapping runs.

Leon Goretzka - 7

Despite his Bundesliga form not being the greatest, Goretzka put his stamp on the game going backwards and forwards. His assist was excellent.

Konrad Laimer - 6

The Austrian international did well in the absence of Pavlovic completing all of his dribbles (4/4) and completing five defensive actions.

Serge Gnabry - 8

Put in an absolute shift tracking back to help Alphonso Davies, also took his goal well with a smart finish between the legs on Raya.

Jamal Musiala - 6

Showed glimpses of quality with silky footwoork and flicks, but the youngster could not make the game his own.

Leroy Sane - 9

The German was the best player on the pitch. Wriggled past Kiwior with ease every time they were 1v1. Won the penalty with a brilliant run. Always got the better of his man. Was substituted with 25 minutes to play.

Harry Kane - 7

A customary penalty saw the England captain put the Bavarians ahead. Dropped deep to link play and start counter attacks. Was not phased by the physicality of Gabriel and Saliba.

Subs:

Kingsley Coman: 6

Was not as direct as Sane, but he nearly nicked the winner in the last minute.

Raphael Gurrerio: 5

Came on for the injured Gnabry but failed to affect the game.

2nd Leg Details

The second leg takes place at the Allianz Arena in Germany next Wednesday at 20:00 GMT.