Real Madrid managed to sneak past Man City to reach a semi-final tie against Bayern Munich after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in 120 minutes at The Etihad Stadium.

Going into the second leg, the two teams could not be separated in the first leg in Madrid as the game finished 3-3 and Man City came back to Manchester as favourites to progress.

An early goal from Rodrygo was cancelled out by an equaliser from Kevin De Bruyne in the 76th minute, before a goalless extra-time took the game to a penalty shootout.

It was Real Madrid’s first penalty shootout in the competition since the final in 2016, and the success continued as Antonio Rudiger scored the winning penalty to make it 4-3 on penalties to Madrid.

Man City continue to struggle in transition

After conceding two goals in transition in the first leg in Madrid, City’s weakness this season was exposed by the speed of Vincius Jr. and Rodrygo.

City have struggled to defend in transition, conceding again to Rodrygo in this game when a long ball over the top sparked an attack and sent Man City defenders running towards their own goal.

As Man City dominate games as much as they do, it is inevitable that defending against counter-attacks will be hard because of the space left behind the pushed up defenders, however the weakness has to be strengthened.

No team in the top half of the Premier League have conceded more goals from counter-attacks than City (seven) this season, with 22% of their conceded goals coming from the source; City have also conceded the most from counter-attacks in the Champions League this campaign with five.

Contrastingly, no team in the Champions League have scored more goals from counter-attacks than Real Madrid this season with six, a total mismatch in transition that Madrid certainly won.

Real Madrid’s defensive improvement

Despite not impressing defensively in the Champions League, in La Liga they have more than succeeded in defense; they have only conceded 20 goals in 31 games in the Spanish league.

They are on track to concede the least amount of goals in a La Liga season since 1988/1989 for the club, averaging 0.64 goals against per game.

The emphasised tactic that Carlo Ancelotti has pursued this season is the narrow press of the front three, with three midfielders behind and a set back four behind them all.

Man City had 33 shots this game, and were kept to just one goal at home in the Champions League, the first time since 5 April 2022 after a run of 11 games in the competition scoring more than one.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was the hero for Madrid at The Etihad Stadium as he saved eight shots and two penalties in the penalty shootout, the Ukrainian has stepped in for Thibaut Courtois and has certainly maintained the defensive standards.

Manuel Akanji showed promise

Something Pep Guardiola has produced in recent years is the modified position of John Stones as he moves into midfield in possession, to help the ball movement through midfield.

Stones however has only played 12 games in the Premier League this season due to injury problems, meaning his role has left holes in the team on occasions.

Akanji stepped into the role for a big game, and despite not winning the game, the 28-year-old played well and showed signs that he could be the replacement for Stones when he is unavailable.

The Swiss defender was constantly making forward runs, getting into good positions, he made three key passes in the game, well above his average of 0.26 key passes per game.

Akanji got into a lot of good positions in the game, the defender attempted two shots, the most out of any in the back four, as well as making four tackles, the second most for a City player.

Jude Bellingham could be on course for legendary status

The Englishman has took his levels beyond what anyone could have imagined when emerging in the Championship with Birmingham City, however this takes it higher.

Despite Madrid being the holders for the record Champions League wins, the Spanish cub came into the tie the underdogs, especially after drawing at home and having to come to the Etihad needing a win.

Despite not contributing to a goal, Bellingham was undoubtedly a catalyst for Real Madrid in the win, the midfielder scored the first penalty in the shootout for the away side, as well as having the best pass completion rate and most tackles for a Madrid player.

After finishing second in La Liga last season, Bellingham has been the biggest change for Madrid going into this season, now almost certain to win the league and now favourites to go on and win the Champions League.

Bellingham is the top scorer for Madrid this season with 16 goals and sits second in La Liga for most goals at just 20 years of age, he can become the joint youngest player to win the Pichichi award, alongside Ronaldo Nazario's win in 1996/1997 for Barcelona.