The re-birth of Manchester United Women in 2018 was an exciting and necessary move for women's football. A important part of the identity of the Red Devils is the infamous and historic rivalry with Manchester City.

Following investment and the natural draw that such an internationally recognised club, United have been able to compete with City in recent years. However, losing the November derby 3-1 at Old Trafford and a Conti Cup group game in January, Manchester has remained blue all season.

The Red Devils may enter the Etihad as underdogs this weekend but, following Manchester City's exit from both the FA Cup and Conti Cup within the space of a week, it has not been an easy run for the Citizens recently.

Manchester United manager, Marc Skinner brought the fighting talk to the pre-match press conference saying: "I absolutely whole-heartedly believe in my team to go toe-to-toe with Man City."

Skinner put respect to City's name but knows what his team needs to do to be successful. "We've got to chase and that's what we're here to do," Skinner said.

"We've got to put ourselves in a position to do that, we've got to go into the Etihad, a very difficult place against a very difficult team. We're gonna try and win the game of football and that's, we've gotta use all of the Derby contention, all of those factors."

Team News

Leah Galton who has been out with a thigh strain, is still unavailable for Manchester United this weekend. Hinata Miyazawa is back on the grass following her ankle fracture on international duty in December. Skinner confirmed that she is expected to return to team training next week.

Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson all remain side lined with ACL injuries however have reached significant milestones in recent weeks and are progressing well.

Manchester City have been aided by the lack of injuries within their squad and only Jill Roord (ACL injury) is out of contention.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City: Khiara Keating, Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Yui Hasegawa, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Laura Coombs, Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw

Manchester United: Mary Earps, Jayde Riviere, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell, Katie Zelem, Lisa Naalsund, Lucia García, Ella Toone, Melvine Malard, Nikita Parris

Key Players

Manchester City - Kerstin Casparij

23-year-old Dutch international, Kerstin Casparij, is one of Manchester City's emerging players from the 2023/24 season. It's sometimes a curse, sometimes a blessing but Casparij is extremely versatile.

Switching between the midfield and the defence, she has demonstrated her malleability for club and country. This has enabled the Manchester City star to hone her defensive skills in the midfield, on the ball, and utilise her attacking qualities while playing at full back.

Manchester United - Nikita Parris

Eight goals deep into her WSL campaign with Manchester United, Nikita Parris has been an ever present forward in Marc Skinner's side. Scoring further goals in the cups, it's remarkable that she has not been called up this year into any of Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squads.

Parris, having played for both City and United in her career, has featured in numerous Manchester Derby's at Old Trafford and the Etihad. Speaking ahead of the derby, Parris touched on United's key to success. "I think the key word is consistency. We were competing last year. This year we haven't maintained those high standards," she said.

"We're definitely not where we want to be. The reality is we need points to go on our side and games out of our control to go our way. We have to take care of business and, in all honesty, we haven't, especially in the big games."

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Saturday 23rd March

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BBC One