Preston North End are current contenders in the race for a play-off spot going into the remaining fixtures following the international break this weekend.

The Lilywhites currently sit in ninth place with 56 points after 37 games, meaning with a good run of results Ryan Lowe's men can reach their dream of a Wembley visit.

Following last season, Sunderland just reached the sixth place position with 69 points to their name, meaning North End would have to gain 12 more points from their remaining games - but, unfortunately for Preston, this season looks like the threshold is going to be a bit higher.

Friday 29th March - Rotherham (H)

Following the upcoming international break, Preston return to the field against Rotherham on Good Friday in what is anticipated to be a comfortable three points at Deepdale.

Rotherham currently sit rock bottom of the table in 24th place, particularly struggling this year to win games.

One of these points were against PNE last time out when former Preston player Jordan Hugill scored a brilliant goal to take the lead but they couldn't hold out for long enough making the game finish 1-1.

Monday 1st April - Birmingham City (A)

Another expected three points follows North End's clash against Rotherham at home in their first trip back on the road to the St Andrew's Stadium.

Birmingham City have also struggled this season, especially with managerial issues, lying just above the relegation zone with 39 points with goal difference keeping them out of it.

The last time the two sides met ended 2-1 to Preston back in September in which the Lilywhites came back from being one goal down.

Saturday 6th April - Watford (A)

The North End faithful bring out their bowler hats in their trip to Vicarage Road in April for their annual away day for the Gentry.

Watford take the 13th spot in the table at the moment, eight points behind Preston.

Ryan Lowe and his boys in white will be desperate to get one back on Watford in the alternate fixture as December's clash against Watford ended with a brutal scoreline of 5-1.

Tuesday 9th April - Huddersfield Town (H)

Deepdale hosts Huddersfield Town under the lights in what is expected to end in Preston North End's favour.

The Terriers are in 22nd place in the table at the time of writing, with 39 points and on poor form in recent weeks.

André Breitenreiter took control of the squad back in February of this year so will be looking to snatch the three points at Deepdale, the last time Preston faced Huddersfield ended 3-1 to the whites.

Saturday 13th April - Norwich City (H)

Preston face Norwich City in April in what is a very important game for both sides in their campaign to a play-off spot.

Norwich currently take the position that the Lilywhites will be desperate for going into the final stretch in sixth place, with 61 points to their name and on strong form, scoring eight in their last two games.

Last time out ended goalless at Carrow Road with the home side dominating right the way through but didn't do enough to take the three points home.

Tuesday 16th April - Southampton (A)

After last week's unfortunate postponing of the match, the clash between PNE and another play-off contender in Southampton has been re-scheduled to the 16th April.

Southampton had a strong start to the season, failing to lose in 22 games in the EFL Championship and now sit comfortably in fourth place, nine points from an automatic spot.

The two sides last faced each other in October last year which was a heartbreaking day for all Preston fans when a Ched Evans own goal in the 96th minute gave the Saints an equaliser making it finish 2-2.

Saturday 20th April - Queens Park Rangers (A)

Ryan Lowe's men make their third trip on the road in April down south to Loftus Road.

QPR are another side who have proved to be unsuccessful in the Championship this season, just taking the 20th spot so will need a good run of games to keep that gap from the relegation zone.

Preston failed to perform against the side last time out, the game finishing 2-0 to QPR at Deepdale under the lights.

Saturday 27th April - Leicester City (H)

Leicester City travel up north in the penultimate game of the season to attempt to make it two from two against Preston North End.

The Foxes currently sit in second place on the same points as table-toppers Leeds United with a game-in-hand against their competition - many have criticised Enzo Maresca's side for losing their once 14 point lead in the league table.

Preston's trip to the King Power Stadium earlier this season was without success as Leicester collected the three points in style with a 3-0 victory.

Saturday 4th May - West Bromwich Albion (A)

North End's final game of the Championship season ends in the Midlands at the Hawthorns which many Preston fans will be hoping this is where the Lilywhites confirm their place for the play-offs.

Many of the Baggies fans will be dreaming of this too as their side are the ones to beat at the moment, taking the fifth spot with 66 points ahead of the final stretch of the season.

The last time the two sides met was a horrific day at Deepdale for the PNE fans as West Brom thrashed the side 4-0, so this one is anticipated to be important for both sides on the final day.