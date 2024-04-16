The Champions League always delivers in the second legs with contests at win or bust stages — and how Dortmund and Atletico Madrid produced a classic.

The home side used a bouncing Signal Iduna Park to their advantage as they put in a near-perfect first half against their timid opposition.

Atletico were wearing a unusual blue and white kit, which was symbolic of how Simeone's side were anything but their dogged self in the first 45 minutes.

The Spanish outfit have had magical Champions League evenings at grounds such as Anfield, Stamford Bridge and the Nou Camp in which they were resilient, energetic and determined.

They were anything but in Dortmund but that should be in credit to the home side who played with such creativity and flair scoring two excellently crafted goals through Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen.

Simone made a triple change at halftime that did pay off as an own goal from Mats Hummels and substitute Angel Correa brought Atletico back into the game.

Edin Terzic's side could have crumbled as at this stage as they were heading out of Europe. Instead, they responded as Niclas Fullkrug steered a superb header into the far corner to make it 3-2.

Dortmund didn't rest on their slim advantage as Sabitzer had the final say in the tie and capped off a fantastic performance by firing a well-placed low-driven finish to seal his side's place in the Champions League semi-final.

Atletico will think it's a case of what could have been as they would have had every chance of competing with PSG for an appearance at Wembley in the European Cup final.

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel - 7/10

Dortmund's no.1 was unlucky for Atletico's equaliser after making a fine save before conceding the rebound but dealt with most of what the away side threw at him.

Julian Ryerson - 6/10

The attack minded right back was not involved too much going forward but had to deal with Greizmann drifting to the left-hand side and did well.

Mats Hummels - 5/10

Produced a wonderful outside-of-the-boot pass for Brandt's goal but scored the own goal by sticking out a lazy leg which did bring Atletico back into the game.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 6/10

The German international was on the whole solid but did let Correa in for a golden chance when the game was at 2-1 which could of made the difference.

Ian Maatsen - 8/10

The Chelsea loanee defender was always a threat down the left through his link up play with Karim Adeyemi which was evident from his well taken goal firing giving Oblak no chance.

Marcel Sabitzer - 9/10

The former RB Leipzig man was simply sensational on the night as his forward runs were causing Atletico all kinds of problems. He was unlucky Cesar Azpilicueta produced a magnificent block in the first couple of minutes to deny him a goal.

But with two assists and a quality strike, Sabitzer was the best player on the pitch by far.

Emre Can - 6/10

Was very disciplined in the middle of the park and allowed Sabitzer to go forward at every chance while the one-time Liverpool FC man held his position.

Jaden Sancho - 6/10

Manchester United fans must be looking in disbelief as they outcasted superstar is now in the Champions League semi finals while their side linger 7th in the Premier League.

The England international didn't have his most eye-catching game but was part of an attacking unit that caused all sorts of problems.

Julian Brandt - 7/10

After being brought back into the team Brandt paid back his manager's choice as he scored the vital opener kickstarting Dortmund's recovery.

Karim Adeyemi - 7/10

Very lively on the left hand side as his partnership with Maatsen was too much handle for the visitors. Unlucky with a half volley being hit straight at Oblak.

Niclas Fullkrug - 8/10

Covering for main striker Sebastien Haller was never going to be an easy act but Fullkrug delivered for his side.

Firstly guiding his header into the far corner showed so much composure and then setting Sabitzer's goal reflected an effective performance from the big man.

Substitutes

Bynoe-Gitten 6, Ozcan 5, Reus 5

Madrid

Jan Oblak - 4

The ever reliable shot stopper had a shocker with Dortmund's first goal by being beaten too easily at the near post and did get a touch on Sabitzer's shot.

Poor overall night for one of the best in the business.

Axel Witse l-5

Not at the races first half and was part of an Atletico Madrid that crumbled defensively on the night.

Jose Gimenez - 5

Not at his most aggressive intense best in defending. Is normally the leader in Simeone's backline but could not handle the pressure of the Yellow Wall.

Mario Hermoso - 6

Did play a big part in the goal that brought Atletico back into the game but lost his head early on leading to him getting booked and never recovered.

Nahuel Molina - 4

Being subbed at half time said everything. Was not effective going forward and got outnumbered by Dortmund's left hand side.

Rodrigo De Paul - 5

Such a star in the first leg but not as dominant in midfield which cost his side dearly.

Koke - 5

At his best, Koke can be a horrible intense midfielder to play against, but again Dortmund's attack was too much for the Spanish international to deal with.

Fernando Llorente - 5

Has a good record in the Champions League but was pretty non existent in this game.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Did make a vital block at 0-0 but was hooked at half time after as well after losing his head.

Antonio Greizmann - 5

The Frenchman was marshalled by Dortmund's backline expertly not allowing him any space to operate in and was quiet during the 90 minutes.

Alvaro Morata - 3

Morata has always had a reputation of missing chances but going through one vs one with the keeper at 0-0 the striker has to score that chance.

The Spanish striker's night was compounded by being subbed at half time.

Substitutes

Barrios 5, Riquelme 5, Correa 7, Saul 5