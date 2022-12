Ni el City ni Haaland dan tregua en el Boxing Day

150 - Ederson has won 150 of his 197 games in the Premier League, becoming the quickest player to reach 150 victories in the competition:



197 - Ederson

213 - Patrice Evra

215 - Kevin De Bruyne

216 - Fernandinho

217 - Petr Cech



