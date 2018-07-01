NBA Free Agency Live Tracker: Live updates, signings, trades, and more

Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2018 NBA free agency period. My name is Sulaiman 'Sully' Akbari and I will be joined by my co-editor, Richard Martinez. Today is day 1 of the 2018 free agency period and we will be providing you with the latest signings, trades, and other news as they are reported and will be doing so right through the conclusion of the first day. Below is this is where you find the latest news as they are reported.

Boogie Watch: According to Senior NBA writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, Marc J. Spears is reporting that DeMarcus Cousins received calls from the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tonight once free agency began and is expected to meet with both parties.

Rumor: According to Vincent Goodwill, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Zach LaVine. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports the Sacramento Kings are also interested as well.

Player signing: Shams Charania is reporting that the Houston Rockets and Gerald Green have agreed to a one-year, $2.4-million deal.

Player signing: Marco Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12-million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rumor: New York Times' Marc Stein is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves met with Jimmy Butler regarding a contract extension. Stein adds that Butler is eligible to sign an extension on July 9 and the deal would be around four-years worth $110-million.

Player signing: Omri Casspi and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Player signing: Adrian Wojnarowski first reports that Derrick Rose and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal. According to Shams Charania, the deal is worth $2.1-million.

Kawhi Leonard Drama: The Los Angeles Clippers are still pursuing Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. The Clippers are making Leonard their number one focus.

Rumor: According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Memphis Grizzlies are interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Player signing: Ed Davis and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a one-year, $4.4-million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski

Player signing: According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns and Trevor Ariza have agreed to a one-year, $15-million deal.

Paul George Drama: It is finally settled. Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a four-year max contract worth $137-million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Player signing: Jerami Grant and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a three-year, $27-million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Player signing: Center Aron Baynes will return to the Boston Celtics on a to two-year, $11-million deal, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. Charania adds that Baynes will have a player option in the second year.

Again, FYI: Players are verbally agreeing in principle to sign or re-sign a contract. Players cannot officially sign contracts until after the July moratorium period ends on July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Player signing: The Dallas Mavericks and DeAndre Jordan have agreed to a one-year, $24.1-million deal, according to Marc Stein. This is the same deal Jordan had the player option that he declined with the Clippers.

Player signing: Adrian Wojnarowski confirms that the Houston Rockets and Chris Paul have agreed to a four-year max contract worth $160-million.

Player signing: Ersan Ilyasova and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a three-year, $21-million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Player signing: Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Joe Harris and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-year, $16-million extension.

Player signing: Doug McDermott and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year, $22-million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also confirms it is a fully-guaranteed deal.

Player signing: Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports that Rudy Gay and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year, $10-million extension.

Player meeting: New York Times' Marc Stein reports that DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks will have a meeting as soon as the free agency market opens at 12:01 a.m., with a deal set to be agreed upon.

Player meeting: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have a meeting with the Clippers' organization on July 1, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Player signing: Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will commit to a two-year, $61.5-million extension, according to Shams Charania.

Rumor: The Phoenix Suns are interested in Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Clippers' Avery Bradley, and Lakers' Julius Randle, according to Kevin O'Connor.

Paul George Drama: Adrian Wojnarowski confirms Paul George will sign an extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Player signing: According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Will Barton's extension is a four-year, $54-million deal with a player option in the fourth year.

Player signing: Adrian Wojnarowski confirms Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets agree to a five-year max contract worth $148-million extension. The extension comes after both parties verbally agreed this past week.

Just half-an-hour remains until the free agency period beings!

Player signing: Chris Mannix reports that the Denver Nuggets and Will Barton will agree to terms on a four-year deal when free agency begins. Money is expected to be upwards of $50-million.

It is 11:01 p.m. ET, which means there is only one more hour left until the free agency period officially begins!

Latest Paul George Drama: Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder officials will be meeting with Paul George and his agent tonight. Thunder GM Sam Presti wanted the party to be just another "element to the franchise's year-long recruiting effort on George," Wojnarowski adds.

Rumor: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports that DeMarcus Cousins may be a target for the Lakers. After likely missing out on Paul George, the Lakers may sign Cousins, who is coming off a torn Achilles injury last season, for a short-term deal. Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on SportsCenter that the New Orleans Pelicans intend to sign him to a possible two-year deal.

However, there are exceptions to still being able to sign contracts. Here is the breakdown according to NBA CBA FAQ: Teams may sign their first-round draft picks (to a standard rookie "scale" contract). A second-round draft pick can accept a required tender, which is a one-year contract offer teams must submit to retain their rights to the player. A restricted free agent can accept a qualifying offer from his prior team. A restricted free agent finishing the fourth season of his rookie "scale" contract can accept a maximum qualifying offer. A restricted free agent may sign an offer sheet with a new team, although the 48-hour matching period does not begin until the conclusion of the Moratorium. Teams may sign players to minimum salary contracts for one or two seasons, with no bonuses of any kind. Teams may sign players to Two-Way contracts, convert a Two-Way contract to a standard NBA contract, or convert a standard NBA contract with an Exhibit 10 to a Two-Way contract. Teams may waive players or claim players waived by other teams.

Paul George Drama: Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reports that Thunder front office members will be at this party. More signs that George could be agreeing to an extension right at 12:01 a.m.

Paul George Drama: To add, ESPN's Royce Young reports that Russell Westbrook left a family vacation in Hawaii to fly back to Oklahoma to host a "private party."

OKC barber with a TL full of high-profile clients says Thunder fans about to get “GREAT NEWS” pic.twitter.com/NFFW9jl5YC — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) June 30, 2018

Paul George Drama: It may be clear where Paul George may sign. A barber from Oklahoma went to pick up Paul George from the airport, and later tweeted that there is "great news" coming for Thunder fans.

Future Laker LeBron James has landed in LA pic.twitter.com/ghhVdAq7F1 — Alex Harmer (@harmer805) June 30, 2018

LeBron Drama: According to ESPN's Dave Mcmenamin, LeBron James does not have a planned meeting with any members of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization when free agency begins at midnight. Instead, James was spotted today flying into in L.A. It was reported by multiple people on Twitter that James was in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Player release: In an effort to clear more cap space, the Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Ulis, and will become a free agent once he clears waivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rumor: New York Times' Marc Stein reports that Kevin Durant wants to return to the Warriors on a one-year contract with a player option in the 2019-20 season. The new deal would pay Durant $30.5-million for the upcoming season with the player option in the second-year. Stein adds that Durant the Warriors GM Bob Meyers will have a deal in place as soon as free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that Durant's contract would be a two-year max with $31.5-million in the opt-in year.

Rumor: According to USA TODAY Sports NBA Insider Sam Amick, the Golden State Warriors may not have interest in Dwight Howard. Considering using the money elsewhere.

Rumor: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Denver Nuggets and Will Barton will get an extension done right when free agency begins. Wojnarowski also adds that the Indiana Pacers have been pursuing Barton and if they miss out on him, the Pacers will turn their attention to Doug McDermott and Joe Harris.

Rumor: David Aldridge is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorite to land free agent center DeAndre Jordan.

Player release: Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Minnesota has waived center Cole Aldrich, which would have had to guarantee the $6.9-million owed to the 29-year-old center. Aldrich will enter the free agent market.

Trade Rumor: According to New York Times' Marc Stein, the Denver Nuggets have made Wilson Chandler, Darrell Arthur, and Kenneth Faried all available for trades. Denver will be facing a luxury-tax hit, which is why they want to trade them. Stein adds Denver may have to look into other key players, such as Mason Plumlee, to expand its trading-block list.

Salary cap news: According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has let teams know of the salary cap and tax levels for the 2018-19 season. The breakdown is this the following: New salary cap: $101.8-million; Luxury Tax: $123-million. Non-Tax Mid-level: $8.6-million; Tax-payers mid-level: $5.3-million; Room Mid-Level: $4.4-million. Bi-annual: $3.4-million.