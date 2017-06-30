Manchester United transfer round-up: Latest on Perišić, Morata, Matić, Fabinho

A round-up of the latest in Manchester United's transfer window as the official opening nears and the start of the Reds' pre-season is just over a week away.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of stars so far this summer but have so far only acquired Victor Lindelöf from Benfica for £30m.

Competition for Fabinho?

One of the players who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford is Monaco’s defensive midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian, who can also play right-back, is a player José Mourinho likes because of his versatility. But he isn’t Fabinho’s only admirer. According to the Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival United in the chase for his signature.

With the possibility of losing Marco Verratti to Barcelona this summer, PSG need midfield re-enforcements. A deal for either club reportedly won’t be affected even if Monaco sell 23-year-old’s midfield partner Tiemoue Bakayoko, assumed to be close to joining English champions, Chelsea.

Perišić to remain at San Siro?

The Red Devils chances of signing Ivan Perišić are slipping away. The Italian giants have proved to be a tough nut to crack, demanding €50m for the winger. United are refusing to cough up that much.

Inter gave clubs until July 1st to submit bids. The club were looking to sell one of Marcelo Brozović or Perišić in order to raise funds for FFP regulations but money has since been recuperated from other deals according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport. The player is now not for sale and United will need to stump up more than €50m if they want to strike a deal. Read more on that recent news, here.

Morata a done deal? Not quite

Álvaro Morata’s move to Old Trafford seems to be edging ever closer after the striker told friends he was moving to Manchester, according to the Daily Express.

The striker cut his honeymoon short to try and force the move through in an attempt to get Florentino Pérez to lower his £80m asking price. United are only willing to pay a maximum of £60m for the man who netted 15 goals in 26 appearances for Los Blancos last season.

Morata is keen on the move as he will be guaranteed regular football as he looks to cement himself as Spain’s main striker ahead of the World Cup next summer. Madrid chief Pérez has denied claims a deal has been struck though. He told a Spanish radio station: “I don't think we're in negotiations with Manchester United, which is not to say that there are people around him who are talking, which is normal.”

Mourinho and Morata worked together during the Portuguese's spell at the Bernabeu and handed the forward his debut in 2010.

José still keen on Matic

José Mourinho is still keen to sign Nemanja Matić, report the Daily Mail. Mourinho is keen to re-unite with the man he managed at Chelsea as he looks to complete his midfield trio, matching Matić with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba. Despite United also chasing Fabinho, Matić is still one of the clubs leading targets.

A deal will become increasingly likely should Chelsea complete the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko which would push Matić further down the pecking order. The Blues are demanding £40m for the Serbian, which would represent a £19m profit from what they paid in 2014.

Martial to fight for his place

Anthony Martial has quashed any reports that he is set to leave Manchester United this summer. The Frenchman failed to replicate the scintillating form he showed in his first season at Old Trafford where he bagged 17 goals, replying with just eight last term and was often left out the team.

The forward is keen to fight for his place and tweeted ‘Les rumeurs sont fausses’ – translating into the ‘The rumours are false.’

Arsenal were reportedly keen on the forward but he is set to remain at Old Trafford. Martial joined the club in 2015 for £36m plus add-ons.

Jones and Darmian to leave?

Phil Jones has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but José Mourinho is not willing to sell, according to ESPN.

United added Victor Lindelöf earlier this month which sparked the rumours about Jones’ future but the defender is keen to stay at Old Trafford and Mourinho is believed to want to keep him, although Chris Smalling may be the fall guy of United’s rear-guard.

Another defender who could leave Old Trafford is Matteo Darmian. The full-back has been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan.

Both clubs have contacted Manchester United about the Italian and a move back to Turin, in particular, is reportedly tempting the 27-year-old who only played 18 times in the league last season.

Mourinho is set to hold talks with the former-Torino man and is thought to want to keep him as he can provide cover at both right-back and left-back.