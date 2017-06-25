Fabinho admits that Manchester United is a "tempting invitation"

AS Monaco midfielder and Manchester United target Fabinho, admitted on Brazilian television that the prospect of moving to Old Trafford in this summer's transfer window is an "tempting invitation".

Would think well about it

It is expected to be a busy summer at the Theatre of Dreams for the Red Devils in terms of their transfers, having already secured the services of Benfica defender Victor Lindelöf so far.

José Mourinho is believed to be in the market for a defensive midfielder with Michael Carrick not getting younger, with the coach expected to delve back into the market for the 23-year-old.

Mourinho knows the Brazilian well having giving him his debut at Real Madrid and share the same agent Jorge Mendes, and when asked if he would like to reunite with the coach he stated that it could be a "tempting invitation".

"It's a tempting invitation," he told Esporte Interativo. "I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right."

"But it's a great club, sure enough," he added. "I would think well about it."

Deciding on my future

It is believed that Fabinho would be the long-term replacement for the veteran Carrick, who will play his 12th season at Old Trafford next year having signed a new one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has had a very successful career with United since his signing from Tottenham way back in 2006, having won Premier League titles, League Cups, and FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League titles in that moment.

Carrick recently played in his testimonial for his services for the club, many expect that the 2017/18 season could be the last for the midfielder but Carrick stated that he refuses to put a timeframe on his retirement from the game.

“I haven’t got an age in mind really," Carrick told Sky Sports News HQ. "I need to just take it year by year."

“I said that last year, I said it the year before," he added. "And I’ll say it again next year too.”