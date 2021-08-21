Southampton vs Manchester United: Predicted line-up

Manchester United take on Southampton in the Premier Leaguecoming off the back of a 5-1 demolition of Leeds United.

The Red Devils' squad is beginning to take shape with various players returning to duty alongside the addition of new signings Jadon Sanchoand Raphael Varane.

However, with several first-team players, including Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Edinson Cavani, still absent or questionable for this fixture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got some big calls to make as he looks to secure a second win on the bounce.

Here is how Man United could take shape for this encounter.

David De Gea

The question over who should occupy the No.1 spot this season is one that will undoubtedly continue to rear its head throughout the campaign as, like last season, David De Gea and Henderson will compete for the place between the sticks.

For now, that spot will be allocated to De Gea as his colleague continues to be sidelined having struggled with the effects of COVID-19.

The Spanish 'keeper put in a solid performance against Leeds last week and will keep his place this time out barring a miracle from third-choice Tom Heaton.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not have much in the way of competition for the right-back spot and thus will retain his place in the starting lineup.

Despite rumours surrounding the potential signing of Kieran Trippierthis summer, United have not added another right-back to the squad. Add that to the fact that the uncertainty over the future of Diogo Dalot continues and it is clear to see that Wan-Bissaka will play each week.

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof did not put a foot wrong last time out and may potentially have been spurred on by the competition he now faces following the signing of Varane.

World Cup winner Varane was unveiled on the pitch at packed out Old Trafford last week and despite Solskjaer stating the Frenchman is getting fitter, it is unlikely he will start this game.

Embed from Getty Images

A spot on the bench is more realistic for the new number 19 which means Lindelof is likely to keep his place at least for another game.

Harry Maguire

There is absolutely no doubt Harry Maguire is one of the first names on the team sheet and that does not seem likely to change anytime soon.

The United captain has come on leaps and bounds after a shaky start ti life in Manchester and will be further encouraged by his new centre-back companion.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw's career at the club has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride, however, the England fullback is continuing to go from strength to strength now.

After an outstanding 2020/21 season, Shaw followed up with a series of incredible performances for the Three Lions at the Euros and the sky really is the limit for him.

Alongside Maguire, Shaw is one of the first names on the team sheet and will receive the nod against his former club this week.

Scott McTominay

The Scott McTominay-Fred midfield partnership is far from glamorous, but as the pair showed against Leeds, they can do the job when called upon.

The two defensive midfielders provide the cover that allows the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba freedom to get creative and the United boss could opt for the same system in this game.

Fred

There is no doubt that Fred has had his doubters in the red shirt having struggled for consistency since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel for him.

As said with McTominay, a player like Fred is important to free up the more attack-minded midfielders and a performance similar to what he had against Leeds would make Fred hard to budge from the team.

Embed from Getty Images

Paul Pogba

Last week's 5-1 win came courtesy of the Pogba and Fernandes show as the pair linked up to pick the opposition apart.

The Frenchman became the first Premier League player to provide four assists in one game and if he can replicate that form moving forward then he could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Bruno Fernandes

There is not much left to be said about Fernandes that has not already been said since he took Old Trafford by storm.

The Portuguese maestro has arguably had the biggest impact of a single United player since Eric Cantona and could be the key to leading the club back to the glory days.

He will be high on confidence following his hat-trick last time out and could blow the Saints away in this game.

Jadon Sancho

As with last week, Sancho will be the first name fans look out for when the lineups are announced for this fixture.

The big-money signing did make a cameo appearance against Leeds but realistically did not have the chance to stamp his name on the game.

With an extra week of training since then, Sancho will likely take Daniel James' place in the side for this match.

Embed from Getty Images

Mason Greenwood

Another man who will be high on confidence having opened the scoring against Leeds is Mason Greenwood.

The 19-year old grabbed a goal in the last match with a smart finish and will look to continue to seize his opportunities in the absence of Rashford.

Another goal here would do him the world of good in what is a massive season for United's wonderkid.