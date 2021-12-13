Manchester City vs Leeds United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Leeds United continue their busy Premier League fixture list with a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face league leaders Manchester City.

The Whites fell 3-2 to Chelsea over the weekend to sit in 15th place in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

A 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers was the Citizens sixth consecutive league victory as they continue to battle with Chelsea and Liverpool for the top spot.

Team news

Joao Cancelo is suspended for this match having picked up a red card against Wolves. Kyle Walker is expected to be inserted into the lineup in his place.

Ilkay Gundogan picked up a back injury on Saturday, but is fit to play with Kevin De Bruyne expected to start if the German can't go.

Ferran Torres remains a long-term absentee with a foot injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his side, which could see starts for Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

The quartet of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo have been ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk will undergo fitness tests, but it's expected the duo won't make the trip to Manchester.

Joe Gelhardt came off the bench to score against Chelsea and could be rewarded with a start in the absence of Bamford and Rodrigo.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Jesus, Mahrez

Leeds United: Meslier; Firpo, Llorente, Ayling, Dallas; James, Forshaw, Shackleton; Raphinha; Roberts; Gelhardt

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Scored his 100th goal in a City shirt in the victory over Wolves with a well-taken penalty. Could have had an assist late on, but overall was the Citizens best player on the day.

Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)

Was excellent throughout the match against Chelsea. He's stepped in for Bamford and played well, showing off his ability to pass and offers a threat going forward.

Showed off his excellent anticipation and execution skills to grab the Whites' second.

Previous meetings

In April, Leeds claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory on their last visit to the Etihad.

Stuart Dallas opened the scoring three minutes from halftime with a low shot that went in off the inside of the post.

Whites skipper Cooper was dismissed on the stroke of halftime for a tackle on Gabriel Jesus.

City dominated the second half and deservedly equalized when Torres scored his first Premier League goal in almost four months.

Ten-man Leeds found a 90th-minute winner as Dallas ran onto an Ezgjan Alioski through ball before sending a shot past Ederson on the edge of the area.

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App.

Kick-off is set for 8pm.