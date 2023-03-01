Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Post-Match Player Ratings

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the sercond goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on March 1, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp was able to breathe a sigh of relief as his Liverpool side took all three points from their encounter with Wolves.

Virgil Van Dijk scored his third Premier League goal of the season before Mohamed Salah finished the game off on the counter-attack.

A game that lacked quality in the attacking positions was ultimately settled by a set piece and a quick break.

Here is the VAVEL player ratings for the contest:

Liverpool

Alisson - 6/10

A quiet evening for the Brazilian saw him pick up his fourth league clean-sheet in a row. Always comfortable on the ball and even started the move for the second goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

The final delivery is still lacking but the English full-back displayed a solid performance with very little getting past him going towards his own net.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

A return from injury for the young Frenchman showed early signs of rustiness before he came into the game and kept Wolves at bay.

Virgil Van Dijk - 8/10 (Player of the Match)

Commanding as always in defence and making a crucial difference at the other end. The captain on the night showed what he can do in both boxes.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

A rare Premier League start brought plenty of energy and passion. Dealt with Adama Traore very well in the second half and produced a brilliant assist of his own.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

Despite struggling for form this season, he looked a lot more like the Fabinho everyone is familiar with. Breaking up play and keeping his passing simple allowed others to do their jobs comfortably.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

A few good opportunities fell the way of the youngster and a header in particular should have been converted late in the second half. He did well to cover for Alexander-Arnold when necessary.

Stefan Bajcetic - 6/10

A hard-working performance with moments of rash play are to be expected of such a young player. Did well to calm down after being booked early on.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah finished the game off with a simple finish by his standards. His desire to get into the goal-scoring position summed up his night although the quality was lacking at times.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

The performance of a man that has not played a lot of football in the past months. Showed a good understanding of his role and looked to bring his wingers into the game. Did well to get the cross in for the opener.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10​​​​​​​

Worked hard and looked to drive at the Wolves defence but struggled to concern Nelson Semedo for the majority of the game. He also had a well-taken goal chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Darwin Nunez after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on March 01, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Came on to see the game out and kept possession very well. Provided a good backboard for Tsimikas to play a one-two in the lead up to Salah's goal.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Added experience and composure to the side with the score sitting at 2-0. Did what was required to see the game out.

James Milner - 6/10

Used to give Alexander-Arnold a rest in the last 10 minutes. Kept it neat and tidy without being too adventurous.

Roberto Firmino - 5.5/10

Firmino is still looking for match sharpness and got some important minutes under his belt. A few nice touches here and there.

Jose Sa - 5/10

Did not cover himself in glory for the opening goal on the night as he should have pushed the ball to safety. Comfortable on the ball and largely untested.

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

The Portuguese full-back was unfazed by the pace and threat of Nunez for the most part of the game. Offered very little in an attacking sense.

Craig Dawson - 7/10

Dawson put in a strong performance as he was able to deal with the pace of the Liverpool front-line. Communicating at all times with his teammates to keep it tight at the back.

Max Kilman - 7/10

Very composed on the ball and not afraid to play out from the back, Kilman played his way through the Liverpool press effectively at times. He also defended well along with Dawson.

Hugo Bueno - 5/10

Suffered an unfortunate injury in the 21st minute and had to be replaced. Had a fairly decent game until that point with Salah struggling to make an impression on that side.

Ruben Neves - 7/10

A typical performance from Neves as he launched counter-attacks with his beautiful array of passing. Helped break up a lot in the middle for Wolves to relieve a lot of pressure.

Mario Lemina - 6.5/10

An aggressive and determined display became slightly too aggressive at times. Kept the ball moving well and worked tirelessly to keep Liverpool's midfield quiet.

Joao Moutinho - 5/10

The veteran midfielder struggled to have an impact in his more advanced role. Did most of his work going back towards his own goal and looked disjointed from the rest of his midfield at times.

Pablo Sarabia - 5.5/10

Coming off the back of a goal in the last away game, Sarabia struggled to put his stamp on this game. Some nice touches at times but lacked any cutting-edge to threaten Alisson's goal.

Matheus Nunes - 6.5/10

Playing in an unnatural position on the left hand side, Nunes took pressure off his side on multiple occasions as he shielded the ball brilliantly and battled through challenges to drag his side forward.

Raul Jiminez - 5/10

it was always going to be tough up against Van Dijk and Konate but the Mexican forward did not pose any danger going forward despite holding the ball up at times.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7/10

Ait-Nouri was thrust into the action much earlier than he would have anticipated. Coped well with the pace of Salah and brought the game to Liverpool with some driving runs down the left hand side.

Adama Traore - 6/10

Did what is expected of him, ran and drove at the Liverpool defence without showing signs of any end product. Won several fouls but did not cause Tsimikas enough problems.

Daniel Podence - 6/10

Good dribbling and drifting into the middle of the pitch was all a bit too late in the game for his side. Tried but ultimately made no telling impact on the game.

Joao Gomes - 5.5/10

The youngster got a solid 26 minutes under his belt. Kept things ticking over in midfield without any noticeable mistakes being made.

Diego Costa - 5/10

Formerly the pantomime villain in hostile away grounds. This substitution now feels like a way to get other players rested for upcoming fixtures. He had no time to do anything meaningful.

