York City 1-2 Altrincham: Robins' road to Wembley continues

Altrincham increased their Wembley hopes, with a 2-1 away win at York City in the quarter-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Apart from a couple of vital challenges from Maxim Kouogun to deny certain Alty goalscoring opportunities, there wasn't really much to talk about in the first half.

That was, until the 40th minute, when indecision from York allowed Jordan Hulme enough time to turn and fire home inside the box, seeing the visitors lead heading into the break.

Another poor example of the Minstermen's defensive efforts let an unmarked James Jones double the lead with a free looping header, just past the hour mark.

Inspired substitutions were made by York, but it was too little, too late for them - Lenell John-Lewis came off the bench to bundle home deep in injury time, though the final whistle succeeded that, and confirmed Altrincham's progression in the competition.

Story of the match

Five changes to Michael Morton's Minstermen saw the likes of Adam Crookes, Luke James, Manny Duku, Gus Mafuta and Paddy McLaughlin re-enter the starting lineup, while various key players were given a rest.

With nothing at stake in the league, Altrincham put out a strengthened eleven, including three changes - Lewis Baines, Maxi Oyedele and Joe Hugill all returned to the team.

It was the well-supported visitors who attained most of the early pressure, but a lot of that came to a waste, with City avoiding an early blow.

In fact, it was York who notched a first attempt on goal on the 13 minute mark, as Maxim Kouogun leapt highest in the box, though watching his header fall kindly into the arms of 'keeper Ollie Byrne.

A ball towards the edge of the area was cleverly flicked and brought down by City forward Manny Duku, but he just couldn't get enough power on his low effort, which rolled back to Byrne, who wasn't really troubled.

A couple of minutes later came the best opportunity of the match, for the Robins, a header finding an unmarked Lewis Baines right in front of goal, and with the target looking welcoming, Kouogun came to the rescue with an unbelievable block, before the Cameroonian defender again saved York's skin with a perfectly timed sliding challenge moments after.

Five minutes shy of the break, Jordan Hulme was found five yards from the hosts' goal, and having been allowed time to compose himself and turn, made no mistake in firing low past a helpless Ryan Whitley, sending the impressive away following into raptures of joy.

The Minstermen couldn't find an instant response, and went into the interval a goal down, but not long after getting back underway, a corner into the near post area was nodded goalbound by an arriving Luke James, however straight at the Alty stopper.

A chance down the other end followed, with Whitley forced into his first real save of the game, having to parry a Hulme rocket away from his left post, and out for a corner - that ultimately came to zilch.

With the match surpassing the hour mark, the atmosphere within the LNER Community Stadium signified the importance of the next goal, however it wouldn't be one that leveled the score.

A free kick in from the left of the box met the head of James Jones, who sent a looping header beyond the man between the York sticks, and into the back of the net, increasing the advantage to two.

In an attempt to throw a lifeline at their Wembley dream, interim boss Morton made a double change, with Ryan Fallowfield one of those coming on to the field - the decision almost came off too, as Fallowfield drove one towards the far corner, though narrowly wide via a deflection.

Next, it was Mitch Hancox aiming to salvage something for York, latching onto a good cross, and nodding just over the bar.

Unfortunately for the North Yorkshire outfit, neither than or a distanced strike from Luke James could cut into the deficit, the latter excellently turned round the post by a diving Byrne.

Since the introduction of Fallowfield, Lenell John-Lewis and Olly Dyson off the bench, the hosts began to look a better side, and their countless balls into the box finally paid off, with John-Lewis bundling home from close range, however it was too little, too late, with that being virtually the last action.

Alty's progression means they make the cut for the final four of the FA Trophy, and are just one win away from Wembley.

They join Gateshead, Barnet and Halifax, with the draw being made on Monday, at 3pm on talkSPORT2.

Player of the match