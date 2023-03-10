Wembley dream puts "hairs on my neck" says York City interim Michael Morton

It's a break from league action for York City this weekend, as they look to extend hopes of their ever-growing Wembley dream, playing host to Altrincham in the Isuzu FA Trophy quarter-final.

Interim manager Michael Morton again takes charge of the Minstermen, as he has continued to do since the sacking of David Webb brought his brief spell at the helm to a close in early Feburary.

Morton now has the task of keeping the club afloat in the Vanarama National League, and a win on Tuesday over Bromley distances them six points from the drop.

But with a cup final merely two wins away, it would be wrong not to at least pay some attention to the fact he could be guiding City to the national stadium come May.

Ahead of the last-eight tie versus Alty, he spoke to Jorvik Radio, previewing the match.

Alty a "good footballing side"

The Robins rank 13th in the league at the moment, and have got pretty much nothing to play for.

So, there is no reason why Phil Parkinson and his side wouldn't be focusing on the FA Trophy, and an opportunity to visit the capital.

They followed up three consecutive victories, with three disappointing results, two of those beings defeats, in which Altrincham have failed to even score in.

However despite that, Morton went on to brand City's upcoming opponents as, "a good footballing side. They like to play from the back, and play through their thirds.

"Their wide forwards like to come in and overload that midfield, I think they cause a lot of problems. Even watching them against Scunthorpe, I thought they dominated most of the game, they just didn't take their chances.

"It is going to be a tough game, but like I always say, we've just got to stay focused on what our game plan is, and try and pose ourself on them."

Priorities and targets

Almost every York City fan, at this crucial stage of the season, has everything crossed on the Minstermen avoiding relegation, which they seem to be slowly escaping.

The league comes first in any sense, but the temptation of progressing in this non-league competition is too big when you are this far.

"Our first priority in terms of targets is the league, but when you are at touching distance of Wembley, you've got to go into the game and enjoy it.

"The two targets that we were given a couple of weeks ago were to get a minimum of five wins, which would hopefully see us safe. Then, obviously, we were two wins away from Wembley.

"We said if we can keep the team up, and get to Wembley, then for us and the club and the fans, it would be an unbelievable season."

Morton has a dream

Morton is in fact, a York fan since childhood, having attended Wembley finals following the team, and prior to taking up the assistant role back in December, he admitted he still comes down to a few games.

Morton has a Wembley dream... | Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC

But now comes the chance to the lead his club at Wembley, which would be an absolute dream for the ex-Leeds Development coach.

He said, "It just puts hairs on my neck thinking about it.

"It would be unbelievable, but I think most of the credit has got to go to the lads, because everything that they have been doing, and what they have had to go through this year, and obviously the support from the fans - I would just be more proud for the players and the fans if I am honest."