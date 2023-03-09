York City vs Altrincham: FA Trophy Preview, Quarter-Finals, 2023

A last-four place in the Isuzu FA Trophy is up for grabs this Saturday, when York City entertain fellow National League side Altrincham, in a tie which will see one of the two clubs take a step closer to that Wembley dream.

The Minstermen have the upper hand, being at home, and break from league action on the back of an unlikely 3-0 drubbing of Bromley, only their second away win of the year.

Yet to secure the signature of a new permanent manager, interim boss Michael Morton strives to continue distancing York from the drop zone, and looks to guide them to a fourth ever Trophy final.

But the latter is not made any easier by the challenge of Altrincham, who have been victorious in all their previous four trips to North Yorkshire.

Sitting comfortably in mid-table in the division, and having virtually nothing to compete for, it is clear why Phil Parkinson's team have their full focus on the non-league knockout competition this weekend.

The only factor that could prevent the Robins from progressing is their poor recent form - despite winning three on the bounce, that has been followed up by a dire draw and a couple of defeats, in which Alty have fired blanks.

Team News

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross is expected to miss this game through concussion once more, while Ryan Whitley deservedly retains his spot between the sticks after a clean sheet on Tuesday.

Defender Adam Crookes may be in contention for the bench at least, as he returns from a short-term injury.

Sam Sanders and Alex Hurst are said to be getting back on the training pitch, but have been absent for a while.

Winger Nathan Thomas is likely to be ruled out again, suffering from a long-term injury.

Long throw specialist Mark Ellis will not be involved at all this weekend, as he is cup-tied.

Maziar Kouhyar missed out on the Bromley win with a suspected tooth problem, and his availability is unknown currently.

Altrincham

Alty don't suffer from too many injury issues, but they will be without bright spark Regan Linney - he is cup-tied, having appeared for FC United of Manchester earlier in the competition.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Kouogun, Kerr, Whittle; Pybus, McLaughlin, Hancox; Tanner, Duku, Forde

Altrincham

Byrne, Perritt, Ferguson, J.Jones, E.Jones, Lundstram, Marriott, Oyedele, Osborne, Sinclair, Hulme

Key Players

Ryan Fallowfield (York City)

It was a slow start to his York career after joining from local rivals Harrogate in the summer, but since then, Ryan Fallowfield's improvement has been huge, and is now crucial to this Minstermen team.

The right-back comes into this game full of confidence, after a man of the match performance away at Bromley in mid-week, scoring his first goal for the club, and playing a big part in the opener too.

Ryan Fallowfield takes a throw-in (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Josh Lundstram (Altrincham)

One of the key players among the Alty lot is midfielder Josh Lundstram. He has been ever-present this season, scoring three goals, and adding an assist to that as well.

The 24-year-old's efforts have also been rewarded with a call-up to the provisional England C squad, so Lundstram will want to impress in the lead up to that game later this month.

Josh Lundstram (right) fights for possession (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Road to Wembley so far

York City

The Minstermen kicked their Isuzu FA Trophy campaign off at home to lower-league Blyth Spartans, whom they eased past with a 5-0 scoreline, under stand-in manager Mikey Morton.

Another step two side were next to visit North Yorkshire, in Chelmsford City, but the National League South high-flyers were difficult opposition for York, taking it to a penalty shootout, which the hosts managed to come out victorious in.

Progressing through two rounds at home, the last-16 saw Southend prepare to welcome City, and having sacked manager David Webb just days earlier, it was back to Morton to take charge, and so he did, miraculously cruising past the Shrimpers with a 2-0 win, to set up this tasty tie with Altrincham.

Altrincham

The visitors on Saturday have likewise enjoyed a couple of home games in the competition, starting off with sixth tier outfit Curzon Ashton, who really put up a fight, but unable to prevent the Robins from claiming a 1-0 win, thanks to Toby Mullarkey.

When Wrexham were drawn to travel to Moss Lane, many feared for Altrincham's Wembley dream, but it was an almighty upset, as the hosts progressed on penalties, after an enthralling 2-2 draw was played out.

To make a quarter-final place possible, they were then challenged by an away trip to Bracknell Town, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division South. A 3-1 victory would do the job, and now a journey to Yorkshire beckons.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This FA Trophy clash will be hosted by York City's LNER Community Stadium.

It will be Altrincham's first ever trip to the 8,500 seater, opened in 2021.

What time is kickoff?

As with all FA Trophy fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and although it is not all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online in advance.

If you are unable to make it to the game, BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio will be providing live commentary.

In addition, you can keep updates via social media from both clubs, and Jorvik Radio's Twitter.

Unfortunately, there is no way to stream the match, so the only way to watch is by heading down to the LNER Community Stadium.