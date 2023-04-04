Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Away woes continue for under-pressure Cooper

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Jack Harrison of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United secured an important victory on Tuesday night, overcoming fellow relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Goals from wide men Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra helped The Whites come back from Orel Mangala's opener for Forest, moving them up to 13th in the table. The visitors stay out of the relegation zone by goal difference, two goals ahead of Bournemouth.

Both sides came into the game off the back of disappointing results, and injury worries to deal with as players such as Wilfried Gnonto,, Tyler Adams and Serge Aurier were key names missing for their respective sides.

The game although lacking in quality at times, made up for it in passion and atmosphere inside the ground, as Leeds fans gave their support for new boss Javi Gracia, and Forest fans made clear of their withstanding support for Steve Cooper, amidst reports that the fixture would probably be his last in charge.

Story of the game

Given the game's magnitude, having one point separate the two sides and four points separate the bottom five sides, you would have been forgiven to expect a cagey affair. This was far from the outcome, as both sides realised how important three points would be in easing their relegation fears.

The story of the game was clear from the first ten minutes of action, as Leeds dominated possession, with Forest set up behind the ball and looking to utilise their pace in attack on the break.

After Emmanuel Dennis struck the post eight minutes in from a corner, the visitors found joy in their game plan five minutes later. This time the creator, Dennis broke down the left wing, before picking out Orel Mangala on the edge of the box, followed by a composed finish under pressure from the Belgian international, sending the 3,000-strong away support into raptures.

Embed from Getty Images

Like on many occasions when Forest has taken the lead, this joy was short-lived as Jack Harrison, a nightmare for Harry Toffolo all night, found himself in acres of space to rebound after poor handling from Keylor Navas to a shot on the edge of the box.

Leeds looked dangerous from wide areas all night, and constantly threatened the Forest box with either dangerous crosses or shots at goal, which eventually played a part in both of their goals.

In what would have been a brilliant result on the balance of play, Forest was set to go into half-time level, until once again they were bombarded on the flanks, as Luis Sinisterra jinxed past Neco Williams with ease, before firing hard and low into the far corner.

Forest mustered up very few clear chances in the second half as top scorer Brennan Johnson and chief creator Morgan Gibbs-White found themself isolated upfront, especially in the latter case.

Leeds continued to press well and forced the visitors into long balls up to the small target of Morgan Gibbs-White, forcing Steve Cooper's hand into bringing Taiwo Awoniyi back to the fold upon his return from injury, bringing slight improvement to their performance.

If anyone was going to score another goal, Leeds looked the more likely, as Firpo and Sinisterra linked up well on many occasions, but subsequent chances were squandered by a mixture of indecisive finishing and resolute defending.

Despite some late pressure applied from the away side, Leeds were able to hang on and secure a vital win which steered them out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Forest's position looks perilous, just a few goals above the drop with an extremely tough run-in leaving many fans wondering where the points are going to come from.

As things stand, Steve Cooper looks set to be given the chance to pull them out of the mire, following a club statement giving their support for the Welshman, but performances and results need to follow.

Player of the match

Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United)

The Colombian has had an indifferent start to life in West Yorkshire, netting just three goals thus far, and has found himself in and out of the side due to the breakout of Italian international Wilfried Gnonto, who has occupied the left-hand side in his absence.

The reverse fixture at the City Ground was one where many Whites fans perhaps thought he wasn't up to the step up in quality of the Premier League, as Sinisterra squandered a few clear-cut chances.

Since the change of manager, Sinisterra has profited from the abandonment of Jesse Marsch's obsession with using minimal width, while Gracia has accommodated to the needs of the squad.

This was the sort of performance that could ignite a run of form similar to that of what Feyernoord fans will remember from his successful stint in Holland.