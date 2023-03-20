Why ex Man City talent could be key to Premier League survival for Leeds

Leeds United's Darko Gyabi and Wolves' Connor Ronan during the Carabao Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux, Wolverhampton on Wednesday 9th November 2022. (Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds United have had a turbulent season in the Premier League this term, and have looked for inspiration from youngsters such as Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto in many fixtures - but could Darko Gyabi be the next hot prospect to break into the first team?

What does he bring?

Gyabi possesses a presence in midfield usually reserved for much older players. At 19 years of age, the England youth international stands at 6'4", and has a command of the midfield. In Premier League 2 fixtures, he has provided two goals and three assists for Leeds.

Being able to hold his own in the middle of the park is a fantastic asset in such a physical league. Pair this with his youthful energy and tenacity, and you have a player who could really cause some problems for opponents in the league.

He is not just a powerhouse in the midfield, though, as he is able to make intelligent runs when going forward, as well as having a great passing range, something that would benefit a Leeds side with excitingly quick attackers.

BOLTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Bolton Wanderers' Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is tackled by Leeds United U21 Darko Gyabi during the Papa Johns Trophy Group B match between Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United U21 at University of Bolton Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Where would he fit in?

While Leeds have a multitude of great central midfielders to choose from, none possess the stature of Gyabi in terms of size and power, so he could potentially slot in alongside Tyler Adams or Marc Roca to form a midfield that would be hard to pass.

As mentioned though, central midfield is a position Leeds have a lot of choice in, so Gyabi would have strong competition for a place in the side. This could go two ways; it could help in his growth as a player or severely knock his confidence.

Being one of the main names on the team sheet at under 21s level will have given the young player ample confidence though, so many would hope his transition to first team would be smooth enough for him to make a big impact.

A tricky situation

A relegation battle requires experience, which Gyabi does not yet have, so Javi Gracia could be best slowly integrating the player into the side if he were to use him. This being said, however Gyabi shouldn't have too many issues getting up to speed in the side.

Having some energy in the side alongside experienced heads could prove to be a winning combination as Gracia looks to steer Leeds away from the drop-zone. In his short time at the club, he has already put his trust in young players and not just relied on tried and tested veterans in the squad.

The older players, however could prove vital in the development of Gyabi, with many of them having a large amount of top flight experience under their belts, which would help them in easing the transition for Gyabi.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Darko Gyabi of Leeds United controls the ball under pressure from Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Harnessing potential

Having been on the books at Manchester City, Gyabi has clearly shown in his short career that he has the promise to play at the very highest level, and Javi Gracia could be the manager to help him develop his game further.

So far, the Spanish head coach has proven he is adaptable, having his team sit back against Brighton to absorb their press for example. In addition to this, he has not been afraid to use players who may not have got many minutes based on recent form, such as Rasmus Kristensen (who went on to score after seconds against Wolves).

Playing Gyabi could be the next decision the new head coach makes in his attempt to keep Leeds up this season. He has proven at youth level that he is more than good enough to make the step up. It is just a case of when he does get first team football. Regardless of what happens, Darko Gyabi is one to watch, and has a big future at Leeds.