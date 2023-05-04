Roberto De Zerbi says Brighton 'deserved' to win against Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi claimed that his Brighton side ‘deserved’ three points against Manchester United after Alexis Mac Allister’s late penalty.

The Argentine midfielder scored his seventh penalty of the season, after Luke Shaw was penalised for a handball.

The Seagulls have now leapfrogged Aston Villa and Tottenham, as they continue their push for European football next season.

Head Coach's Erik ten Hag of Manchester United and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion after Albion's 1-0 win during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

De Zerbi told Sky Sports last night: “I’m really happy and delighted for the performance and result.”

"We played a fantastic game; we dominated the game. My players deserved to win."

"We played well and had a lot of chances but the clean sheet was also important"

‘We deserved to win the semi-final’

De Zerbi believed Brighton did not deserve to lose against Manchester United in the FA Cup and the Italian manager also believed that his side was the better of the two.

United visited the Amex Stadium less than two weeks after the sides met in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

"There is a God of football,” he stated.

“We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties but today we won with a penalty.”

"In both games, I think we played better than United - the last result was unfair; It was a very tough moment [penalties]"

'Caicedo can play anywhere'

With the absence of Pascal Gross, due to a slight injury, in the starting line-up, Moisés Caicedo starred in an unfamiliar position at right-back, during Brighton’s 1-0 victory against United.

With Caicedo stepping-in at right-back, Billy Gilmour partnered Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

The Ecuadorian has been one of the Seagulls’ standout players this campaign and has clearly gained interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

De Zerbi kept it short but sweet on Caicedo's performance:

“We have reached a level with the right players in the right positions and I didn’t want to change."

"Caicedo can play everywhere. he's a top, top player."

'Monday we play the first tough game against Everton'

The Italian looked ahead to the final six games of the season as his side puts the pressure on Liverpool, who sit in fifth, as they continue their push for European football.

The Seagulls are four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side with two games less played – however, Brighton still has to play Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Having said that, strugglers Everton and Southampton visit the Amex in the next few weeks.

The Toffees were embarrassed in early January when De Zerbi’s side picked up a 4-1 win away from home.

He stated:

“We are to play another six games, six very tough games."

“Monday we play the first tough game against Everton, and we have to win.”

"If we don't win against them we will lose these three points."