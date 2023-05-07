Newcastle United v Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Arsenal will have the chance to close the gap to Manchester City to just one point at the top of the table on Sunday, but face the stern test of an in form Newcastle United side.

The Gunners were able to break their four-game rut in the Premier League on Tuesday, impressively beating a poor Chelsea side at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of a Martin Odegaard brace and Gabriel Jesus' 10th Premier League goal of the season.

Newcastle meanwhile have been in sublime form as of late, ramping up their push for a spot in next years Champions League, winning eight of their last nine in the league.

An outstanding scoring run has come for The Magpies at a perfect time, netting 13 times in their last three, however St James' Park will welcome an Arsenal side hungry to return to the summit of the Premier League, following Man City's win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Team News

Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin could return for Eddie Howe after suffering from trouble with a foot and hamstring injury respectively, whilst Jamaal Lascelles will miss out the remainder of the season with a calf strain.

Mikel Arteta will be forced to wait for a late fitness test for Gabriel who went off with a knock in the midweek win over Chelsea, whilst the Brazilian's typical partner at the heart of defence, William Saliba, will again miss out with a back injury, meaning their could be a dilemma for Arteta defensively.

Probable Lineups

Newcastle United - Pope, Trippier (C), Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard (C), Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Key Players

Newcastle United - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes in action against Southampton. (Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Much of the talk in recent weeks has been about the brilliance of Alexander Isak, and rightly so, the Swede has been electric, highlighted by his mazy run that set up Jacob Murphy at Everton, but against a formidable Arsenal team, Bruno Guimaraes will have a big role to play.

The Brazilian has been integral for Howe and Newcastle this season, typically controlling the tempo of their play and recycling possession efficiently. But more than that Guimaraes has been a real presence for The Magpies, and has been sorely missed when he hasn't been available.

Against an Arsenal side who look to take control of the game with possession, Newcastle's star midfield man will have to be that presence once again in the middle of the park if they wish to go one step closer to hearing that Champions League anthem at St James' Park next season.

Arsenal - Martin Odegaard

It will likely be the battle of both midfields that will decide this one, and whilst Guimaraes has been quality this campaign, it is hard to argue there has been many better than Odegaard.

The Norwegian has been quite frankly a magician for the Gunners this season, netting 14 times and assisting seven in the Premier League this campaign, and has left his mark on multiple games throughout Arsenal's title charge, but he has been criticised for going missing in big moments for his side.

Odegaard celebrates his first against Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

That simply wasn't the case in midweek, scoring a sleek brace that put his team in firm control, and a brace that helped put an end to Arsenal's brief run of poor form.

Many have written off Arsenal's chances for a first league title since the Invincible season with Man City on the prowl, but a win will keep them in the hunt, whilst stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

Match Details

The game will kick off at 16:30 GMT at St James' Park in Newcastle, whilst live coverage can only be found on Sky Sports Premier League.

VAVEL will also provide live match updates and coverage.