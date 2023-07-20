Exclusive: Didi Hamann on Manchester City dominance; new Liverpool signings, and Bundesliga transition

Monday morning's 9am Teams lobby reflects a tired face. PR mediator Georges joins and now there's two. We chat a while, looking as if running on a collective of ten hours sleep, but the cogs are turning. Just.

'Dietmar's iPhone' joins the call and the mood shifts. It's genial, but concise. We've only got 15 minutes.

Pleasantries aside and we're down to business, and first on the agenda? Well, where better to start than with the reigning Premier League and UCL Champions, (and one of Didi Hamann's former clubs) Manchester City...

Praise a-plenty for Pep's City machine ahead of new season

Last term, Arsenal looked wishfully toward a first Premier League title since 2003-04 - yet a meticulous Manchester City prevailed in an almost inevitable fashion many English football fans have come to accept.

Winning an astounding third Premier League in a row, as well as number five in the last six years, City powered through with the help of talismanic striker Erling Haaland. That said, he was a stand out name amidst an all-star cast - and it's one that Hamann holds plenty of respect for.

"I think City showed last season what a fantastic team they are. Obviously with Haaland, they've got a player there who converts the chances they make.

"Last season, they won when Arsenal were favourites. It just shows what a fantastic team they are. To keep up with them is really not an easy thing to do."

"Have they got the same hunger after winning everything? That remains to be seen. That said, I think it would be foolish to suggest City don't go into the new season as favourites."

At times, Guardiola's well-monied unit achieved the status of a veritable dream team - and with record-breaking 36 league goals last season, Haaland unsurprisingly reprised his role as a team's goal-getting poster boy. When asked if the league's defenders will have adapted to the big Norwegian, Hamann seemed in awe of the 23-year-old.

"Haaland is such a powerful young boy. He converts his chances with both feet, he is a fantastic finisher.

"If there’s one, perhaps weakness, it could be his heading - although he has scored a few headers. The top teams bought really well in the transfer window, so it won’t be easy to score the same number of goals but I think you can never take him completely out of the game."

The Champions League mission finally completed, but there's still distance from Europe's pinnacle

Of course, the close of 2022-23 saw the blue half of Manchester celebrate not only the Premier League, but the FA Cup and that ever-illusive Champions League. While it seemed for a time City could just about win everything else but 'Ol Big Ears, Hamann believes that winning it once may not be enough to put the Citizens in the upper continental echelon.

"There have been teams, if you look at Barcelona in the 2000s or AC Milan in the 90s, you know there’s quite a few teams who won it multiple times and obviously that has to be the target. It’s hard to get to the summit, to stay there it’s even harder."

"It’ll be a stern test next season because everybody will chase them. This’ll be a new situation for them because they’ve had a lot of close misses. Everyone will be trying to knock them down. It’s a different challenge. But, you know the way they’ve been going, they should be able to cope with it."

Following this, a perhaps truly Manchester City question arose. Now Pep Guardiola has done what he set out to do, does he move on? Suffering from success? What else can he win with the club? Hamann rightfully underlined a true competitor's mindset.

"Obviously, he came to win the Champions League. He’s done that now. It maybe took him a bit longer than expected but you can’t always plan things in the Champions League.

"The best managers have that hunger to repeat success because this is what the best teams do - those teams we talk about 10, 20, 30 years later are the ones who win the Premier League multiple times, who maybe win two Champions Leagues on the spin. Real Madrid I think won four out of five UCL’s a few years ago. That has to be the target now. It won’t be an easy task."

A look to Liverpool: Mac Allister hailed "brilliant", Szobozlai must live up to "huge price tag"

In 2023's summer transfer window so far, Liverpool have entered a miniature rebuild phase. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have all departed. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho too, are strongly-rumoured to be going in this midfield exodus.

With the fresh injections of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szobozlai into the centre of the park, the former Anfield regular profiled the two signings.

"I think Mac Allister is a brilliant player. He showed at Brighton what a fantastic player he is, and he also did it at the biggest stage - the World Cup. What strikes me with him is that he reads the game well. He's very strategic, technically gifted, and he's a team player. With Argentina, they knew 10 players had to work for one player and they did. In the end they got the ultimate reward."

"Szobozlai is a talented player. It’s a huge price tag though - I’m not sure if he hadn’t had the clause in his contract whether Leipzig would’ve got 70 million for him. He’s got to prove that he can play in the Premier League.

"He had some highs in the Bundesliga but then he had a few weeks where he didn’t play as well as he can do. At Liverpool, playing 5, 6 games a month you have to perform. I’m very intrigued to see how he copes. The Premier League is more physical than the Bundesliga but there’s no doubt he’s a very gifted player."

Breaching the EPL-Bundesliga divide... Hamann speaks from experience

Like Szobozlai, Didi Hamann is one of a plethora of names that have moved from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. Transferring from Bayern Munich to Newcastle United in 1998, the German midfielder knows all-too-well the domestic differences and he re-emphasised what he experienced when he made the switch.

"It took me a few weeks. I came and I remember the first game was at home against Charlton and the second was at Stamford Bridge. The pace of the game and the physicality was different. Then, in the third game against Liverpool, I got injured. I was out for 8 or 9 weeks because I ruptured my medial ligament in my knee. Then it took me almost up until Christmas because I had to get back fit and the game is a different one."

"We’ve seen in the past, some of the biggest, some of the best players… it just wasn’t for them. The best example would be Veron. He was one of the most highly rated midfielders, he came to Manchester United and then left after one season. Some cope better than others, but it took me a good few weeks I’d say."

End of Part One...

Credit for this interview goes to Lord Ping, visit the website here: https://www.lordping.co.uk/