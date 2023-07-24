Gus Poyet slams Mason Mount over transfer saga but backs Chelsea for top four finish

Gus Poyet is a man who knows a thing or two about making a move between two rival Premier League clubs.

The Uruguayan famously crossed the capital in the early 2000s from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur, having spent four years at the west London team where he made 145 appearances.

Joining a fellow English side will always be seen as controversial regardless of the circumstances, as Poyet well knows, but the 55-year-old has spoken out against Mason Mount and how his departure from the Blues played out.

Mount joined Manchester United for a reported £55 million earlier this month, after a drawn-out transfer saga in which the Cobham graduate apparently refused to put pen to paper on a further contract extension.

With his current deal expiring in a year's time, Chelsea felt they had no option but to sell in order to garner a fee, but Poyet believes the concept of running down a contract is something that should not happen.

"I was very disappointed when Mount left," Poyet admitted. "When Mason Mount was in form, Chelsea was creating plenty of chances and when he wasn’t playing, Chelsea were struggling massively.

"I believe that when you sign a contract with a club, whether it is one year, three years or even fifteen years, you stay from the first day until the last.

Mason Mount left the Blues for Man United (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I absolutely hate it when a player has six months or a year left on his contract, and people start to say ‘if he doesn’t renew, he’s not going to play’, and they start all these rumours, and they don’t play or don’t care about playing because they’re going to leave. But how many years did they agree to play for?

"You don’t sign a four year contract, with the intention of playing three and then seeing about the last one. I don’t know the situations and I understand the positions of the club, but you agree to a contract.

"For me, it had to be a matter of something we don’t know with Mason Mount, but I’m sure he is going to fit in well with Manchester United. He’s British and he knows the Premier League very well."

Suiting the new system

Whilst Poyet was not pleased to see Mount go, he was still optimistic about Chelsea's chances for the new season, even despite their chastening 12th-place finish in the league last year.

Under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the side have looked much improved in the early stages of pre-season, with Poyet noting the use of the Argentine's favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

"Teams bring in players to play a certain system, and obviously there are others who suffer - for example the wingers," he explained.

"If you play a five at the back, the wingers will then need to play inside and then you have a problem up front. Or if you play with only two in midfield, then you have a problem in midfield.

"When you look at Chelsea’s squad today, with Mudryk, Madueke, maybe even Caicedo and a couple more players, I think the back four is a better fit. James and Chilwell staying fit will be the key for Pochettino.

"[Pochettino's] best football was probably at Tottenham, when they had two sitting midfielders and Eriksen feeding off of Kane, so naturally you will try the formation that you like and understand to see if it fits the players. Definitely for the first few games, it is the system that he should play."

That said, whilst Poyet is hopeful about the Blues' chances for the upcoming campaign, his expectations are still slightly tempered by the disaster that unfolded over the previous 12 months.

"I think top four should be the aim for Chelsea," he said. "If you had asked me this question maybe a couple of years ago after winning the Champions League, I would say they needed to win a trophy, because that’s the usual for Chelsea.

"Now after last season which was very complicated, and all the changes that have been made in the summer, it is difficult to say to Pochettino from the beginning to win a trophy.

"But I’m sure he will have to aim for that. In regard to the Premier League, they need to finish in the top 4. With the money they’re spending, they need to be in the Champions League for sure."

Captain conundrum

There has been huge swathes of change at Chelsea already this summer, not only in the form of new management arriving, but with numerous players departing too, from the likes of Christian Pulisic to Edouard Mendy.

It has led to relatively few experienced players within the squad, as multiple young talents look to fill the gaps left by those who had previously been at the club for some time.

One man who does remain with overwhelming professionalism though is Thiago Silva, and with previous club captain Cesar Azpilicueta having left in recent weeks, Poyet has backed the Brazilian to be the next skipper.

Thiago Silva in training with Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I think Thiago Silva will be the captain, without doubt," Poyet claimed. "Leadership is a big problem in football now. Leadership comes with responsibilities, such as talking to the press after a terrible game, so the captain will need to show his face."

"They need character, and sometimes, leaders need a little bit of nastiness. There aren’t many nowadays. Nobody wants to be the nasty one, or the ugly one, or the one to accept responsibility on TV after losing 5-0.

"When Thiago SIlva is injured or doesn’t play, who will be captain then? Kepa? Reece James? Enzo Fernandez? Those kinds of situations are important for the coach, but we will see.

"I think they need to develop someone as it is something they need, because this is a very important season for Chelsea. There is no excuse now. New coach in for pre-season who knows the league well, plenty of changes to the squad, and Pochettino may need time.

"But you’re at Chelsea - no one knows how much time you get at Chelsea. So it is very important, and those leaders need to stand up, especially in the beginning of the season during the first ten games."

Musings on midfielders

Arguably the position where the Blues now find themselves most lacking in options is in midfield, with N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all departing in addition to the aforementioned Mount.

That has led to plenty of rumours over potential incomings, with two names in particular - Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - being mentioned as possible replacements, both of whom Poyet believes would improve the team.

"I think Lavia is a very good player and he’s got characteristics," said Poyet. "The main thing is if Pochettino thinks the characteristics of the player fit the way that he is going to play, and where."

He continued: "Caicedo has got all the potential and all the ability. Chelsea have lost a few players in midfield, so they definitely need a new midfielder.

"I’m sure that Poch knows which kind of characteristics he needs, especially accompanying Enzo Fernandez and the people around him, and I like Caicedo a lot.

"Caicedo has a good understanding of football because to be a regular starter under Roberto De Zerbi, you need to understand the game well to play that kind of football, so I’m sure he’s going to be a very good option for Chelsea and Pochettino."

